Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Broadway Is In 'Dire Danger' After CATS Closing

Andrew Lloyd Webber has addressed the closing announcement of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, pleading for "theatre owners, unions and producers to come together urgently to address what is a crisis coming to a head."

In a new Instagram post, Lloyd Webber discussed his love of musicals growing up, stating that Broadway had always meant musicals to him. He goes on to say that the current state of Broadway "breaks his heart," stating that it is impossible for "new or daring work to be originated on Broadway anymore."

"Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to write musicals. Even though I’m British, when I was young, Broadway meant musicals to me. The first of my musicals to be staged was on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971. I premiered School of Rock on Broadway. In short, I love Broadway. What is happening in front of all who care about the Great White Way breaks my heart. One of the last things Hal Prince said to me was that it broke his heart that it was impossible for new or daring work to be originated on Broadway anymore."

The statement comes after CATS: The Jellicle Ball announced that it was closing on Broadway in August. Although the production received rave reviews, it will be closing after just four months.

The Evita composer goes on to address the financial risk it now takes to open a show on Broadway, with creatives being forced to take small royalties from new shows. The Phantom of the Opera writer also states that Broadway can't just survive because of "three old shows."



"The truth is that, for any show, it makes practically no financial sense to come to Broadway with things as they are. Creators, writers and directors have been forced to take minimal royalties from new shows, often surviving on a fixed weekly fee rather than a royalty. It makes it impossible for young creatives to make a living from theatre alone. Investors count themselves fortunate indeed if they see a portion of their money back. Of course, the established big hits are still profitable. But Broadway can’t survive because of three old shows."

He ends the statement by begging executives to come up with a solution to fix its current financial issues.



"As someone who is still as in love with Broadway as I was when I was a teenager, I beg the theatre owners, unions and producers to come together urgently to address what is a crisis coming to a head. Broadway is in dire danger of rivalling Hollywood’s empty soundstages with increasingly dark theatres."

CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor.

Next season, Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Evita will be opening on Broadway, starring Rachel Zegler.