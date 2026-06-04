Rachel Zegler, Darren Criss, Cole Escola and More Set for the 79th Annual Tony Awards

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The Tony Awards has revealed the line-up of stage and screen stars slated to appear during the 79th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, June 7. Rachel Zegler, who will return to Broadway next Spring, will deliver a special tribute to A Chorus Line, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will honor those we’ve lost this year with a moving performance of “Without You” from Rent, in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

Others set to present throughout the evening include Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O’Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson, and Sting, with appearances by Afra Hines, Alan Wiggins, Alex Brightman, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alijah Joseph, Allison E Miller, Allysa L Shorte, Ana Gasteyer, Anania Williams, André De Shields, Andres Quintero, Ann Harada, Anna Grace Barlow, Anneliese Kelly, Ashley Jenkins, Ayaan Diop, B Noel Thomas, Baby Byrne, Benjamin Pajak, Benjamin Crawford, Benjamin A Cherry, Boy Radio, Brad Oscar, Bradley Greer, Brandon Block, Brandon L Whitmore, Brian Flores, Briana R Carlson-Goodman, Bebe Nicole Simpson, Bryce Pinkham, Bryce Farris, Bryson Battle, Caleb Quezon, Cameron Loyal, Carissa Gaughran, Christiani Pitts, Clyde Alves, Colin Donnell, Colin Trudell, Constatine Rousouli, Darius Wright, Dava Huesca, David Jennings, Dean Maupin, Deandre S. Leatherbury, Deborah Cox, Delaney Franklin, Dominic Dorset, Donté Nadir Wilder, Dudney Joseph Jr., Eean Cochran, Eleanor Fishman, Ellie May Sennett, Emma Sofia, Frankie Grande, Garnet Williams, Ta’Nika Gibson, Grace Capeless, Hannah Cruz, Harvey Guillen, Henry Santos, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Jacob K Watson, Jason Forbach, Jennifer Duka, Jennifer E Mollet, Jess LeProtto, Jim Parsons, John Riddle, John Clay, John P. Yi, John R Rapson, Jonathan Burke, Jordan Chin, Joshua Burrage, June Squibb, Junior LaBeija, Kaleigh Cronin, Kalyn West, Kayla D Pecchioni-Barkell, Kendall Grayson Stroud, Ken Ard, Kent D Overshown, Kerry Conte, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Kristina Leopold, Kya Azeen, Kyle Freeman, Larkin W Reilly, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Lauren Blackman, Layton Williams, Lea Michele, Leiomy, Sara Longthorne, Lorenzo Benet, Lyrica Blankfein, Maria Briggs, Maria Wirres, Marina Kondo, Marla Mindelle, Mason Olshavsky, Mateus L Cardoso, Matthew Scott, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Melissa Barrera, Miguel A. Gil Bastardo, Miles McNicoll, Morgan Matayoshi, Nathan Lucrezio, Nicholas Barrington, Nicholas Barron, Nicholas Christopher, Nora Schell, Phumzile Sojola, Pierce Wheeler, Pierre Marais, Polanco Jones, Primo Thee Ballerino, Rebecca Petersen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Richard Riaz Yoder, Robert “Silk” Mason, Rodd Farhadi, Ryan Behan, Sam Tutty, Sara Chase, Sean Grandillo, Shaina Gehring, Shina Morris, Shoshana Bean, Sydney James Harcourt, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Teddy Wilson Jr., “Tempress” Chasity Moore, Tess Marshall, Thomas P Nelis, William Cohen, Xavier Reyes, Zachary Downer, and more!

This year’s opening number, featuring over 170 Broadway performers, is choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick. Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal serve as Creative Consultants.

Broadway’s biggest night will also feature performances from The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titaníque, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.

The entire original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and Rory O’Malley and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, will take the stage to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.

Broadway’s record-breaking hit musical Chicago will celebrate 30 years on Broadway with a very special performance. Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton in the film adaptation will join Tony Awards host P!NK, with appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Cedric the Entertainer, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney, and more for a can’t-miss tribute performance from this iconic production which has been a Broadway mainstay since 1996.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).