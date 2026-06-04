My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

He met backstage with the cast, including Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, and Maria Wirries, as well as showrunner, Rolin Jones.

By:

It was a vampire meetup at the Palace Theater when Sam Reid, star of AMC’s “The Vampire Lestat”, stopped by to check out a recent performance of The Lost Boys on Broadway. Following the show, he met backstage with Tony nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui and the cast, including Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, and Maria Wirries, as well as showrunner, Rolin Jones. Check out the photos below!

The Lost Boys in now playing at The Palace Theatre. The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released on Friday July 24th. 

The musical has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 5 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, and 10 Dorian Theater Awards including Outstanding Broadway Musical, and won the 2026 Clarence Derwent Award by the Actors' Equity Foundation for Ali Louis Bourzgui’s performance, a Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, and 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever). 

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.



BroadwayWorld My Shows

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet
The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet
Buy a The Lost Boys Logo Pin
The Lost Boys Logo Pin
Buy a The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug
Buy a The Lost Boys Logo Magnet
The Lost Boys Logo Magnet

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59

Recommended For You