Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

It was a vampire meetup at the Palace Theater when Sam Reid, star of AMC’s “The Vampire Lestat”, stopped by to check out a recent performance of The Lost Boys on Broadway. Following the show, he met backstage with Tony nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui and the cast, including Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, Dean Maupin, and Maria Wirries, as well as showrunner, Rolin Jones. Check out the photos below!

The Lost Boys in now playing at The Palace Theatre. The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released on Friday July 24th.

The musical has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 5 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, and 10 Dorian Theater Awards including Outstanding Broadway Musical, and won the 2026 Clarence Derwent Award by the Actors' Equity Foundation for Ali Louis Bourzgui’s performance, a Theatre World Award for LJ Benet, and 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Dane Laffrey) and Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical (Michael Arden and Jen Schriever).

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.