Sadie Sink Joins THE MARRIAGE PLOT Limited Series at FX

2025 Tony nominee Sadie Sink is set to star in and executive-produce "The Marriage Plot," a new limited series from FX and Hulu. Based on the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, the series hails from playwright and television writer Will Arbery, who will also serve as an executive producer. Hiro Murai is on board as a director and executive producer.

"The Marriage Plot" follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity.

Arbery and Murai serve as executive producers along with Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, Eugenides, Sink, and Carver Karaszewski and Claudia Shin for Chum Films, and with Yiyi Huang serving as Producer. The series is produced by A24 and FX Productions.

Will Arbery first became known for his work in theater with “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” one of the most lauded plays of 2019 and a Pulitzer Prize Finalist. He went on to become a writer for the HBO hit show “Succession,” earning him a WGA Award for Episodic Drama. This is Arbery’s second series order at FX in less than a year, with his original series “Seven Sisters” picked up in December 2025. His

In 2025, Sadie Sink received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in “John Proctor Is The Villain,” becoming the second-youngest woman ever nominated in the category. Most recently, she made her West End debut as Juliet in Robert Icke’s acclaimed revival of “Romeo & Juliet” at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, opposite Noah Jupe. Next, she will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and is set to executive-produce the film adaptation of “John Proctor Is The Villain" for Universal.

Sink first gained worldwide recognition as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” joining the cast in 2017. Film credits include a critically acclaimed performance opposite Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination. “Fear Street,” “The Glass Castle,” and “Chuck.” She began her career on Broadway in the 2013 revival of “Annie” and later appeared opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated production of “The Audience.”