IAMT Welcomes Charlie Sutton as New Head of Dance

The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) has just announced the appointment of Charles (Charlie) Rodriguez Sutton as the new Head of Dance. Sutton, who boasts over 20 years of experience across the performing arts ecosystem, has originated roles in 11 Broadway Musicals- including Wicked, Kinky Boots, The Addams Family, and An American In Paris. His extensive creative leadership includes credits as a Resident Supervisor, Associate Director, and Choreographer for major Broadway productions like The Great Gatsby, Spamalot, Clueless and Diana.

“I am so excited to have Charlie Sutton as the dance head at IAMT,” says IAMT Owner Michael Minarik. “Charlie is embedded in the fabric of the Broadway community. Combine that with his work on the dance convention/competition circuit, he brings an amazing wealth of knowledge to our students. The joy he infuses into his teaching is infectious to all the students who learn from him, which is the bedrock of what IAMT is about.”

He recently served as Associate Artistic Director of Duluth Playhouse and the Executive Producing Artistic Director of the Working Artist Theater Project. A passionate educator, Charles regularly teaches and mentors emerging artists, and served as a guest artist and faculty member at institutions like NYU, Marymount Manhattan College, and Steps on Broadway. He is dedicated to building sustainable systems that empower artists and elevate community-centered learning.

“Charlie has an innate ability to find the heart of whatever story is being told, all while fostering a rehearsal space that is safe, fun, and artistically fulfilling” says Wes Williams, current actor in the Broadway production of The Outsiders. “He brings a cache of wisdom from his monumental resume without an ounce of ego. Anyone would be lucky to work with him.”

Sutton will oversee the school’s dance department and faculty, develop programming, and help students foster industry connections by expanding the student’s network within the performing arts industry.

The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) in Washington Heights, NYC, is renowned for its two-year Professional Training Program designed for students 17 and older. Under the ownership of Broadway veteran and Tony-Nominated producer Michael Minarik, students receive comprehensive instruction in singing, dancing, and acting while building a vital professional network. IAMT champions an educational philosophy that prioritizes the celebration of one’s individual artistry and untapped potential. Guided by the motto "Seek Your Joy," the school serves as a cost-effective and popular alternative for conventional B.F.A. Musical Theatre degrees. Each July, IAMT hosts a premier Summer Intensive for students aged 14 to 19, providing a preview of the curriculum offered in the full-time program. For more information, visit their website at iamt-nyc.com, or follow them on social media @iamtnyc.