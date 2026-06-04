WELL, I’LL LET YOU GO Will Be Filmed For New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Bubba Weiler's Well, I'll Let You Go will be recorded on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The archival recording, granted to select Off-Broadway productions, ensures that the award-winning production will be available to future generations of artists, scholars, and researchers.

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio, performances of the new play continue through June 20, 2026, at Studio Seaview (305 W 43rd St).

Producers Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino of Regular People, Seaview, and LD Entertainment affirmed, “We are profoundly honored that the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has selected Bubba Weiler's Well, I'll Let You Go for preservation as part of American theatre history. As audiences continue to connect with this new play night after night, it's meaningful that future generations will witness the enduring relevance of this powerful story and the work of these staggering talented artists.”

Set in a small Midwestern town, the play centers on a woman sifting through the fragments of her life. With biting humor and unexpected warmth, this singular new work captures the messiness of mourning and the surprising, life-affirming ways we find our footing again.

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine, who has received an Obie, Outer Critics Circle, and Dorian award for portrayal of Maggie, leads an “eye-poppingly talented cast” (New York Times) including Cricket Brown (Judgment Day, Park Avenue Armory), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), two-time Obie winner Matthew Maher (Mr. Burns, The Flick), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (Jane Anger, A Thousand and One - Sundance) in addition to understudies Jennifer Blood, Nina Ross, and Gabriel Marin.