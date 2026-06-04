Video: Go Inside the Tony Awards Green Room with Krysta Rodriguez

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The space is designJust yesterday, BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge was invited for a sneak peek of the exclusive Speak Easy by Baccarat and Dewar's and the Tony Awards official Green Room, in partnership with Cunard.ed by Broadway's very own Krysta Rodriguez, who will be returning to Chicago on Monday, June 15th.

"We created this experience for people to be able to relax and have kind of a fun, intimate moment while you're calming yourself, centering yourself before you go present or perform.

"I wanted to feel like you were in a cozy living room, like you were at a hotel bar, something that felt like warm and cozy and not like you had walked into like a stark event space in any way. I didn't want to feel like you were in something that was temporary," Krysta explained. "I wanted it to feel like you lived here."

Watch in this video as she chats more about the beautiful space and her Broadway return in Chicago!

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Rodriguez most recently starred in the Broadway musical adaptation of Smash, based on the television series on NBC where she played ‘Ana Vargas’. Previously, Rodriguez has starred as ‘Cinderella’ in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods; in The Collaboration for Manhattan Theatre Club and took on the role of ‘Rosie Alvarez’ in the Kennedy Center/Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie opposite Christian Borle. Rodriguez also recently starred in the world premiere production of Starstruck at the Bucks County Playhouse.