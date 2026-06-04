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LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Launch Tour This Summer

Nobody Cares will tour to Steppenwolf Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Underbelly Soho in the UK and more.

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LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Launch Tour This Summer

Following a run Off-Broadway and a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is set to make its UK return this summer, followed by a multi-city US tour this fall.

Created by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, with original songs co-written by Todd Almond and directed by Annie Tippe, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a one-woman comedy show that blends side-splitting storytelling with original songs. A New York Times Critics Pick, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest take on getting older, people-pleasing, motherhood, marriage(s), and the absurdity of it all. 

The upcoming tour schedule is as follows, and tickets for all venues are on sale now. Additional dates and venues to be announced soon.


London, UK: Underbelly Soho 

July 14 - July 26, 2026


Chicago, IL: Steppenwolf Theatre 

August 6 - August 9, 2026


New Brunswick, NJ: George Street Playhouse

August 26 - August 30, 2026


Baltimore, MD: Baltimore Center Stage

September 17 - September 26, 2026

Los Angeles, CA: The Wallis

October 1 - October 4, 2026


Costa Mesa, CA: South Coast Repertory

October 8 - October 11, 2026


Boston, MA: The Huntington

October 22 - October 25, 2026


Arlington, VA: Signature Theatre

April 27 - May 2, 2027




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