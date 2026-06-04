LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES to Launch Tour This Summer
Nobody Cares will tour to Steppenwolf Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Underbelly Soho in the UK and more.
Following a run Off-Broadway and a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is set to make its UK return this summer, followed by a multi-city US tour this fall.
Created by Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, with original songs co-written by Todd Almond and directed by Annie Tippe, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a one-woman comedy show that blends side-splitting storytelling with original songs. A New York Times Critics Pick, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares is a hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest take on getting older, people-pleasing, motherhood, marriage(s), and the absurdity of it all.
The upcoming tour schedule is as follows, and tickets for all venues are on sale now. Additional dates and venues to be announced soon.
London, UK: Underbelly Soho
July 14 - July 26, 2026
Chicago, IL: Steppenwolf Theatre
August 6 - August 9, 2026
New Brunswick, NJ: George Street Playhouse
August 26 - August 30, 2026
Baltimore, MD: Baltimore Center Stage
September 17 - September 26, 2026
Los Angeles, CA: The Wallis
October 1 - October 4, 2026
Costa Mesa, CA: South Coast Repertory
October 8 - October 11, 2026
Boston, MA: The Huntington
October 22 - October 25, 2026
Arlington, VA: Signature Theatre
April 27 - May 2, 2027
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