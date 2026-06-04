Video: Meet the Tony Honorees of 2026

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Radio City Music Hall will be filled with a lot of nerves on Sunday night, but a few people have nothing to worry about. The Tony honorees and Special Tony recipients are making the world a better place, and they're already winners!

Watch as we chat with: Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Isabelle Stevenson Award), Jake Bell (Tony Honor), Kenn Lubin (Tony Honor), 1/52 Project's Beowulf Boritt and Stefania Bulbarella (Tony Honor).

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.