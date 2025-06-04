Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 4, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 8

The 2025 Tony Awards

Good Night, and Good Luck closes on Broadway

Othello closes on Broadway

BEETLEJUICE Will Return to Broadway This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at The Palace Theatre. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Present at the Tony Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award Productions has revealed the lineup of stars set to present at 78th Annual Tony Awards. Learn more about the awards ceremony here and see how to tune in!. (more...)

Second Stage Season Will Include MARJORIE PRIME and BECKY SHAW on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Second Stage Theater has just announced five productions for the Company’s upcoming 47th Season, which will include productions of Marjorie Prime, Becky Shaw, Meet the Cartozians, Meat Suit, and. he Receptionist. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Petition Launches For BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Perform on the Tony Awards

by Michael Major

A new online petition has launched to get Jasmine Amy Rogers and Boop! the Musical a performance slot at the Tony Awards. It kindly asks CBS to consider having her perform 'Something to Shout About,' with David Foster on the piano, on the broadcast.. (more...)

Following Trump Takeover Kennedy Center Subscription Sales Drop 36%

by Joshua Wright

Kennedy Center subscription sales fall 36% compared to 2023, with theater revenue dropping 82%. The decline follows President Donald Trump’s appointment as board chair and Richard Grenell as president.. (more...)

Video: Sadie Sink Is Living for the Warm Embrace of Broadway

by Joey Mervis

Broadway is in Sadie Sink's bones. The young actress made her debut at just 10 years old in the 2012 revival of Annie. Now she a pro, appearing in her third Broadway show, Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain.

Video: Watch a Teaser for the New WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Coming Tomorrow

by Josh Sharpe

A new teaser has been released, offering viewers a first look at costumes in Wicked: For Good, and confirming the release of the new trailer tomorrow. Watch the 20-second teaser here!. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff Teases HAMILTON Tony Awards Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

Tony Award-winner and current nominee Jonathan Groff stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss his turn as Bobby Darin in the hit musical Just in Time. Watch the conversation now!. (more...)



