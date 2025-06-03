BEETLEJUICE Will Return to Broadway This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



He's back! BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL will return to Broadway for the 3rd time, when the First National Tour begins performances Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at The Palace Theatre. The First National tour, which launched on December 7, 2022, at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre and is now in its 3rd year, will play a limited 13-week Broadway resurrection engagement through Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Tickets are on sale today at 10am (EST) for The First National Tour of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Broadway’s Palace Theatre.

BEETLEJUICE had two recent runs on Broadway, premiering in 2019 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre and opening again in 2022 at the Marquis Theatre for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The origninal Broadway cast included Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser.

The First National tour of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is concluding a critically acclaimed, record-breaking 88-city tour with one last Broadway resurrection at the legendary Palace Theatre. In addition to the First National tour, BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL has slayed audiences internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, and Melbourne, and is coming soon to Sydney.

Casting for Broadway has not been officially announced. The national tour currently stars: Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Madison Mosley as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Sarah Litzsinger as Delia.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), projection design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, general management by Bespoke Theatricals, and line produced by Jenny Gersten.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released the BEETLEJUICE – ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING, making it available across all formats including digital download, streaming, CD, and vinyl. Produced by an acclaimed team including Tony Award winner Matt Stine, Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Tony nominee Eddie Perfect and three-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, this album has achieved remarkable global success, soaring past 750 million streams. These landmark numbers underscore the album's phenomenal reach, solidifying its place among the top 10 most streamed Original Broadway Cast Recordings of the previous decade.

BEETLEJUICE is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, NETworks Presentations, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Rebecca Gold, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., in association with deRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Mary Lu Roffe, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, Gabrielle Palitz, and Pierce Friedman Productions.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton.