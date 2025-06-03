Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/1/25: First Week of the 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/1/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: This was the first week of the 2025-2026 season, which began on 5/26/2025 and will end on 5/24/2026.

CALL ME IZZY is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 6/12. GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS had a planned seven-performance week.



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (2.6%), THE LION KING (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CALL ME IZZY (-26.7%), SMASH (-15.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-9.7%), DEAD OUTLAW (-8.6%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-8.5%), CHICAGO (-8.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-6.9%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-6.4%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-6.4%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (-6.1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-5.8%), MJ (-5.4%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-4.9%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-4.7%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (-4.7%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (-4.2%), SUNSET BLVD. (-2.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.5%), & JULIET (-2.3%), FLOYD COLLINS (-2%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-1.8%), HAMILTON (-1.8%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1.7%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-1.5%), HADESTOWN (-1.4%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.8%), ALADDIN (-0.8%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.7%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (-0.4%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-0.3%), PURPOSE (-0.2%), JUST IN TIME (-0.1%),

This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 333,529 tickets sold and a total gross of $44,949,803. The average ticket price was $134.77.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.50%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.92% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $134.77 is down $-3.43 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $4,245,598

OTHELLO: $3,550,257

WICKED: $2,302,654

THE LION KING: $2,008,738

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,005,254





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($391,999), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($460,508), DEAD OUTLAW ($465,538), CALL ME IZZY ($467,848), FLOYD COLLINS ($469,724)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $362,528

CALL ME IZZY: $256,676

OTHELLO: $222,751

SUNSET BLVD.: $199,629

ALADDIN: $16,965





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS ($-745,354), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-332,041), SMASH ($-247,297), DEATH BECOMES HER ($-213,760), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-170,330)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $425.49

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $339.38

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $236.30

JUST IN TIME: $213.52

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $183.75





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($68.45), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($69.32), DEAD OUTLAW ($70.80), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($74.65), FLOYD COLLINS ($75.11)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.3%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.7%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 101.1%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.9%

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.7%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (65.9%), CALL ME IZZY (67.3%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (67.9%), SMASH (68.4%), FLOYD COLLINS (74%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CALL ME IZZY: 2650

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 1993

SUNSET BLVD.: 875

GYPSY: 325

THE LION KING: 22





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-2976), SMASH (-1714), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-837), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-824), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-750)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..