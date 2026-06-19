Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 19, 2026- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES At City Center First Look and More

Video: LIZA WITH A 'Z Concert Film Now Available to Stream for Free

by Josh Sharpe

Shout! Studios have made available Liza with a Z, the 1972 concert film featuring Broadway icon Liza Minnelli. Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the beloved television concert, which can now be streamed in full on YouTube. Watch it now. . (more...)

Video: THE GILDED AGE Drops First Teaser for Season 4

by Josh Sharpe

The return of The Gilded Age is nigh! The first teaser is here for the highly anticipated fourth season of The Gilded Age, which is confirmed to debut this fall. Check it out now!. (more...)

Video: Rachel Zegler Performs Addison Rae's 'Fame is a Gun' at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards

by Josh Sharpe

During the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Wednesday, Rachel Zegler took the stage to perform the second-nominated song for Record of the Year, Addison Rae's 'Fame is a Gun.' Check it out now. . (more...)