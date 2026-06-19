Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 19, 2026- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES At City Center First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre news and entertainment. Today we're diving into an exciting lineup of stories, starting with a first look at Billy Porter and Wayne Brady in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores!, plus an inspiring chat with Tony Vincent about Broadway for Democracy. We're also bringing you the scoop on upcoming tours, celebrity theatre visits, and exciting new productions. Whether you're looking for THE GILDED AGE's season 4 teaser, the latest industry news, or behind-the-scenes insights from your favorite Broadway stars, we've got you covered. So grab your coffee and let's catch up on all the theatre magic from yesterday!
But first...
|Coming Up
Saturday, June 20
West End Live 2026
Saturday, June 21
The Balusters opens on Broadway
Chess closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores!
You can now get a first look at production footage of La Cage Aux Folles, now running as the final production of the Encores! season. See Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, and more as they take the stage.
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Video: Tony Vincent Talks Broadway for Democracy and Using Theatre to Inspire Civic Engagement
Broadway’s stories, songs, and stages have always united people — across backgrounds, beliefs, and perspectives. Now, Broadway for Democracy is channeling that power to inspire participation in the democratic process. Through performances, nationwide events, and accessible resources, the organization is aiming to make it easier for everyone to register, vote, and get involved. One of the people behind this mission is none other than Broadway's very own Tony Vincent. Watch in this video as Tony chats more about the importance of being informed, engaging with government, and showing up to vote.
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Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores!
Rounding out the 2026 New York City Center Encores! season is La Cage Aux Folles, which just opened last night, June 17. This final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28. Check out photos of the cast in action here.
|Must Watch
|Video: THE GILDED AGE Drops First Teaser for Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
The return of The Gilded Age is nigh! The first teaser is here for the highly anticipated fourth season of The Gilded Age, which is confirmed to debut this fall. Check it out now!. (more...)
|Video: Ben Platt Covers FRIENDS Song 'Smelly Cat' for Lisa Kudrow at Las Culturistas Awards 2026
by Josh Sharpe
During the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Wednesday, Ben Platt took the stage to perform a rendition of the Friends song 'Smelly Cat' in tribute to Lisa Kudrow. Check it out now.. (more...)
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Video: LIZA WITH A 'Z Concert Film Now Available to Stream for Free
Video: THE GILDED AGE Drops First Teaser for Season 4
Video: Rachel Zegler Performs Addison Rae's 'Fame is a Gun' at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards
Video: Alden Ehrenreich's Mom Convinced Bernadette Peters to See BECKY SHAW
|Hot Photos
|Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Kiefer Sutherland Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night, original The Lost Boys film star, Kiefer Sutherland, visited the 4-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical. In addition to being part of the original film cast, Kiefer Sutherland also serves as a co-producer for the Broadway production.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 6/18/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
BROADWAY BARES San Francisco Raises Record-Breaking $177,787
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Bares San Francisco was presented at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, and raised a record-breaking $177,787 in support of the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Will Present at the 2026 Native Son Awards
by Stephi Wild
Native Son will celebrate a decade of impact and community at its 10th Anniversary Native Son Awards, honoring four leaders in entertainment and culture while marking the organization's commitment to uplifting and supporting Black gay and queer men.. (more...)
Scott Kaplan Named Associate Artistic Director at Manhattan Theatre Club
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club announced Scott Kaplan as its new Associate Artistic Director. Kaplan, who joined MTC in 2010 and most recently served as Director of Play Development, will work closely with Artistic Director Nicki Hunter on programming and artistic development.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball winners Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola announced a spring 2027 UK tour, BACK IN BUSINESS, featuring Latin and ballroom choreography across major theatres.. (more...)
WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE World Premiere and More Set for MCC Theater 26-27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater has unveiled their 40th Anniversary Season, featuring the world premiere musical adaptation of What's Eating Gilbert Grape, the New York Premiere of The Heart Sellers, and more.. (more...)
JUST IN TIME Extends Additional Six Weeks on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tickets for JUST IN TIME starring two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan are now on sale for an additional six weeks. Find out how to get tickets to Just in Time here!. (more...)
Todrick Hall’s MIDNIGHT Musical to Have New York Premiere This Fall
by Michael Major
Following two sold-out engagements in London, MIDNIGHT, an original musical written and directed by Todrick Hall, will make its New York premiere at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Jessica Vosk Opens Up About Grief Over BEACHES Closing: 'It Is A Loss'
by Michael Major
Jessica Vosk is opening up about the grief associated with abruptly opening and closing a Broadway show. In a new TikTok video, the recent Beaches star shared how it almost feels like the musical 'never happened.'. (more...)
Review: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, The Old Vic
by Alexander Cohen
Salesmen fight for survival in a competition where first prize is a Cadillac and the rest get fired. Bravado is as economics and machismo is the method.. (more...)
Listen: MURDER AT THE GATES Single Featuring Gaten Matarazzo; Concept Album Available to Pre-Order
by Stephi Wild
The concept album for MURDER AT THE GATES, a new musical by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and musician James Bourne, is set for release with lead single 'Fuckin' Scream' featuring Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.. (more...)
Exclusive: Listen to 'So Political' From CAESAR: THE MUSICAL, Featuring Sherz Aletaha and Samantha Pollino
by Stephi Wild
The studio cast EP of Caesar: The Musical will be released this week. We have an exclusive first listen to the track 'So Political', featuring Sherz Aletaha and Samantha Pollino. Listen to the song here!. (more...)
Tracy Letts, John Gallagher Jr. & Colton Ryan Join THE GOD OF THE WOODS Series
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening, Swept Away) and Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, New York, New York) are among the new cast members joining the Netflix series The God of the Woods in recurring roles. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Phyicia Rashad
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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