Video: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores!

You can now get a first look at production footage of La Cage Aux Folles, now running as the final production of the Encores! season through June 28. See Billy Porter, Wayne Brady, and more as they take the stage.

Tony Award winner Billy Porter will star opposite stage and screen star Wayne Brady. The cast also features Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

Led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.