Exclusive: Listen to 'So Political' From CAESAR: THE MUSICAL, Featuring Sherz Aletaha and Samantha Pollino

The studio cast EP of Caesar: The Musical will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, June 19 from Center Stage Records. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track "So Political", featuring Sherz Aletaha and Samantha Pollino. Listen to the song below!

Sherz Aletaha</a> & <a href="/people/Samantha-Pollino/">Samantha Pollino</a>: "So Political" (from Caesar: The Musical)" width="356">

Caesar: The Musical is a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, reimagined for a cast of all women. With book, music, and lyrics by Grace Yurchuk, the work remains rooted in Shakespeare’s original text while introducing a bold contemporary score. The EP is produced by Robbie Rozelle and features orchestrations by Alex Arlotta, with Yasuhiko Fukuoka serving as music director. To pre-add or pre-save the digital album, click here.

After early drafts of Caesar’s music garnered millions of views across social media, the project has grown into a broader mission to connect digital audiences with live performance while expanding opportunities for women in theater. The studio cast EP offers a true preview of the world the piece is building toward onstage.

The recording features Samantha Pauly (The Great Gatsby, Six), Savy Jackson (Maybe Happy Ending, Bad Cinderella), Elizabeth Teeter (Heathers, Beetlejuice), Samantha Pollino (Chess, The Great Gatsby), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Cara Rose DiPietro, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Abigail Lehrer, and Grace Yurchuk. Ensemble members include Emily Frick, Maggie Greene, Clare Martin, Victoria Nichols, and Megan Onello.

“It’s been incredibly exciting over the past two years to watch a community form around Caesar before the show has even been staged,” says the show’s creator Grace Yurchuk. “This EP is a celebration of the audience that has supported the project from the beginning, and of the care and intentionality that has gone into building it. As a young woman creating new musical theater, it’s deeply important to me to create ambitious, complex roles for women who are also trying to find their place in this industry. I’m so grateful for all of the support this project has received so far, and I truly feel like this is only the beginning!”