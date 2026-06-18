Jessica Vosk Opens Up About Grief Over BEACHES Closing: 'It Is A Loss'

Jessica Vosk is opening up about the grief associated with abruptly opening and closing a Broadway show. In a new TikTok, the recent Beaches star shared how it almost feels like the musical "never happened" amid mental health struggles after its short Broadway run.

"There is a real grief in losing a huge piece of work that you have been working on and poured your blood sweat and tears into," she shared in the video. "As theatre people, I don't think we take the time to actually talk to each other about what the process is like for you afterwards."

The process for Beaches on Broadway was relatively short, with rehearsals, previews, opening night, and closing all happening within four months. After opening in late March, the musical announced it was closing in late May after mixed reviews and low grosses. Although Vosk received rave reviews for her performance, the musical as a whole was shut out of the Tony Awards.

It wasn't until the Tony Awards were over that Vosk was actually able to process what had happened.

"[Beaches] was fast and furious and crazy during Tony season and awards season. So I haven't had any time to stop and think about it until after the Tonys were over and then all of a sudden, I woke up on Monday, Tuesday of this past week and I went, 'Oh no. The depression.' And it is a loss."

The Wicked alum opened up the conversation to the Broadway community at large, confirming that other actors have faced the same feelings after a show closes.

"To all the theatre people out there, I think that you know exactly what I'm talking about and to people up and coming and who wanna do this thing, this is a real thing. For the actors out there and the crew out there that was associated with our beautiful show that we worked so hard on, I really loved you guys and I'm so proud to have shared the moment with you."

Vosk ended the video by looking forward to her current personal plans that she can focus on, including her upcoming wedding and new house.