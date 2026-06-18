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Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores!

La Cage Aux Folles also stars  Alaman Diadhiou, James Jackson Jr., Tonya Pinkins, and more.

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Click Here for More on ENCORES!

Rounding out the 2026 New York City Center Encores! season is La Cage Aux Folles, which just opened last night, June 17. This final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Tony Award winner Billy Porter will star opposite stage and screen star Wayne Brady. The cast also features Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

Led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.

The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.”

Photo Credit: Jona Marcus

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Wayne Brady

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Cast of La Cage Aux Folles

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Cast of La Cage Aux Folles

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Billy Porter and cast

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


James Jackson Jr. and Wayne Brady

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Wayne Brady and Billy Porter

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Wayne Brady and Michael McElroy

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Billy Porter and Wayne Brady

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Billy Porter and Wayne Brady

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Rachel Webb, Wayne Brady, Alaman Diadhiou

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Billy Porter and cast

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Billy Porter and cast

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Billy Porter and cast

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Tonya Pinkins

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


James Jackson Jr.

Photos: First Look at Billy Porter, Wayne Brady & More in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores! Image


Cast of La Cage Aux Folles



La Cage aux Folles


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