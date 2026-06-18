Tracy Letts, John Gallagher Jr. & Colton Ryan Join THE GOD OF THE WOODS Series

Broadway alums Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening, Swept Away) and Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, New York, New York) are among the new cast members joining the Netflix series The God of the Woods in recurring roles.

Also joining in recurring roles are Lola Kirke (Sinners, Mozart in the Jungle), Camila Canó-Flaviá (Three Women, Broadway’s PUNCH), Tristan Leander Green (The Bard, Julie), Cliff Chamberlain (Homeland, The Rip), Lynden Miles Ley (Birth/Rebirth. Disinherited), Dannie McCallum (Echo, Here), Andrew Polk (Daredevil, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Chris Henry Coffey (The Madness), David Furr (The Gilded Age, The Long Winter), Joseph Adams (The Wretched Devours, Zero Day) and Brooklyn Shuck (Evil, Chicago Med).

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Liz Moore, they join previously announced series regulars included Kerry Condon (Train Dreams, F1), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, Inside Out 2, Wishful Thinking), Damon Gupton (The Big Door Prize, Bates Motel), Ella Rubin (Sterling Point, The Idea of You), Susannah Perkins (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Politician), Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, September 5), Nell Fisher (Stranger Things, Evil Dead Rise) and Autumn Molina (A Really Haunted Loud House, The Lost Bus).

The God of the Woods is a multi-generational drama series set in the Adirondacks, exploring the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp, in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related. The series sees the past and present merge, and the unraveling of the Van Laars’ wealth and influence, ultimately revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power.

Letts will play Peter Van Laar II, an older, wealthier, seemingly kinder version of his son (Benjamin Walker), with Gallagher Jr. as escaped murderer Jacob Sluiter. Ryan plays John Paul McLellan Jr., the son of a wealthy family with ties to Camp Emerson. Kirke is set as Delphine, Alice’s (Kerry Condon) recently widowed older sister.

The series hails from executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River). Executive Producers are Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty for Original Film. The studio is Sony Pictures Television.

Tracy Letts Photo Credit: Sam Jones; John Gallagher Jr. Photo Credit: Mara Rothman