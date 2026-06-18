BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/18/2026; Jobs In Stage Management, Research, and More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 6/18/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

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New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Two Male Singer Needed for Theatre Now Master Class Presentation

Seeking two male singers for a paid presentation of a new musical theatre work by Yuriko Shibata and Andrew Strano. The presentation is part of Theatre Now’s Master Class series featuring Gretchen Cryer as panelist. Date: Monday, June 22, 2026 6:30pm Commitment: • One short solo song • One rehearsal prior to the event • Performance on June 22 Seeking a strong sight reader with a contemporary musical theatre/pop-rock sound. Compensation: $100 stipend To submit, pl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Broadway Actors/Directors for Online Theatre Classes for Students Ages 8–18

Hello, I work with a theatre arts company based in China, and we are currently seeking actors, directors, or theatre professionals with Broadway experience to teach online acting classes for children and teens ages 8–18. Classes may be short-term or long-term depending on your availability. The format is flexible and can be negotiated based on your background, strengths, and schedule. Possible class topics include: Sharing your experience working on Broadway Explaining what it takes ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Research Intern

KLIVE Entertainment is currently accepting cover letters and resumes for its Market Research Internship position for the Summer 2026.

KLIVE Entertainment is a New York-based producing company established by Korea’s S&Co. and Clip Service. Current and past productions include Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Lost Boys, the Korean productions of Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, Hadestown, and Wicked, among others.

The KLIVE Entertainment Market Research Internship offers an inte... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Brand Ambassador (Cruise Ships)

This is a cruise ship crew member position, staying onboard for 4-6 month contracts at a time. Real Focus Media is on the hunt for Brand Ambassadors with excellent public speaking, presentation, filming, and sales skills to join our teams on board multiple major cruise lines! Be the go-to for: 1. Luxury Sales — As THE onboard brand expert, you will be like a celebrity! You will promote a variety of high-end luxury retail brands and educate cruise ship guests on how to buy them. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director/Composer

The Play Group Theatre (PGT), a Westchester based non-profit educational theatre organization dedicated to providing diverse theatre making experiences and performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking Music Directors/Composers for our upcoming summer program. Camp PGT is a daytime theatre intensive program, which includes multi-discipline sessions in July, and takes place in PGT’s state-of-the-art facility in White Plains, NY, easily accessible by Metro North or car. (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Rehearsal Coordinator/Stage Manager

Kinetic Light is seeking a Rehearsal Coordinator/Stage Manager for summer rehearsals in preparation for its upcoming productions of You Caught Me on Your Shoulders and Eternal City. Kinetic Light is an internationally-recognized disability arts ensemble. Working in the disciplines of art, technology, design, and dance, Kinetic Light creates, performs, and teaches at the nexus of access, queerness, disability, dance, and race. Compensation: $30/hour, 40 hours/week, Temporary/Full time T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Bar Manager

The People's Theatre (TPT) seeks a Bar Manager to lead operations for the café & bar at our new 20,000-square-foot performing arts center, Centro Cultural Inmigrante, opening in Inwood in September 2026. The café and bar serves as a welcoming social hub for audiences, artists, and community members before performances, during intermission, and at special events. The Bar Manager oversees all aspects of food and beverage operations, inclu... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking an Artistic Team for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

We are seeking a Director, Choreographer, and Music Director for our fall musical of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The show dates are October 23rd, 24th, adn 25th. Interviews with the board will be in July. We are located at the Baer Theatre at Morgan Park Academy in Chicago. To apply please send a letter of interest and resume to president@beverlytheatreguild.org by June 30th... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Upper School Technical Theater Teacher

St. Andrew's Episcopal School is seeking a Technical Theatre teacher for a full time position starting August 2026 at our Upper School campus on Southwest Parkway in Austin, TX. The Upper School Technical Theatre Teacher must have a bachelor's degree or higher in Theatre or Theatre Education or a closely related field, excellent character with a passion for collaborative work, student-centered teaching philosophy, several years of teaching experience, and working knowledge of the technical as... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is the nation’s premier Ensemble Theater with 50 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Thrilling, powerful, groundbreaking productions have made this Chicago theatre legendary. From the 1980 phenomenon of Balm in Gilead, to The Grapes of Wrath, August: Osage County, Downstate, The Brother/Sister Plays, and now, the 2025 Pulit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Government Relations Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM is seeking a Government Relations Coordi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Historic Paramount Theatre - Executive Director

The Executive Director will serve as the Historic Paramount Theatre’s (Paramount) senior administrative and strategic leader, driving daily operations, stewarding finances, supervising staff, and partnering with the Board of Directors while keeping the theatre active, stable, and deeply connected to Abilene. This person will maintain the Paramount’s programming model, build strong civic and cultural relationships, work closely with the Chief Financi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Non-Equity Stage Manager Needed

We are looking for a non-equity stage manager for a staged reading for a New Play festival. This will be a simple "light up/lights down" and running a few simple sound cues from the booth. (more)