WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE World Premiere and More Set for MCC Theater 26-27 Season

MCC Theater has unveiled their 40th Anniversary Season. In September 2026, MCC Theater will present the World Premiere of ANON – a tempest at our kitchen table by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play) and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). In January 2027 they will present the New York Premiere of The Heart Sellers by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh (The Far Country) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone). The season will conclude in June 2027 with the World Premiere musical What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which features a book by Academy Award nominee Peter Hedges (About a Boy), based on his 1991 novel, with music and lyrics by Adrian Enscoe, Christopher Sears, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn, and is directed by Anne Kauffman.

Casting, creative teams, additional dates, and ticket on sale information for each production will be announced at a later date. MCC will also announce additional events and programming throughout the season to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

MCC Theater Patrons and Subscribers have early access to tickets and 2026-27 Season subscriptions are now on sale. 3-Show Packages include ANON – a tempest at our kitchen table, The Heart Sellers, and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape starting at $225.

More details on MCC Theater’s 2026-27 40th Anniversary Season:

The World Premiere of

ANON – a tempest at our kitchen table

By Anne Washburn

Directed by Anne Kauffman

Previews Begin September 25, 2026

Opening Night is October 13, 2026

Limited Run Through November 1, 2026

The Newman Mills Theater

When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households...freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?

The New York Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by May Adrales

January 2027

The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater

The Heart Sellers is a warm and funny story of a chance encounter and quintessentially American connection. When Jane and Luna, two immigrant strangers, meet on Thanksgiving in 1973, they decide to spend this strange, new holiday together over an evening full of shared laughs, dreams, and a frozen turkey that refuses to thaw.

The World Premiere Musical WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE

Book by Peter Hedges

Based on his 1991 novel

Music and Lyrics by Adrian Enscoe, Christopher Sears, Sydney Shepherd, and Regina Strayhorn

Directed by Anne Kauffman

June 2027

The Newman Mills Theater