Video: Ben Platt Covers FRIENDS Song 'Smelly Cat' for Lisa Kudrow at Las Culturistas Awards 2026





During the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Wednesday, Ben Platt took the stage to perform a rendition of the Friends song "Smelly Cat" in tribute to Lisa Kudrow.

He was one of several performers during the evening, which also included Mandy Moore and Platt's Last Five Years co-star Rachel Zegler, who performed Addison Rae's "Fame is a Gun." Check it out now.

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang of the popular “Las Culturistas” podcast, the fifth annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards aired Wednesday, June 17 at 9 -11 p.m. ET/PT, simulcasting on Bravo and Peacock.

The “Las Culturistas Culture Awards” is a comedy variety special that celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments. With more than 100 unique award categories, live musical performances, and unexpected celebrity encounters, this show aims to bring the culture's most crucial moments to life.

Notable winners of the evening included t.A.T.u.'s "All the Things She Said," for Record of the Year, Hannah Einbinder for "The All Good Either Way Award for Bisexuality in Media," and in a category of "Female Rage Moment of the Year," an award for the moment in Wicked: For Good "When Nessarose crashed OUT and dared speak from the Grimmerie." The full list of winners is available on the official Instagram page here.

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Ben Platt recently starred opposite Rachel Zegler for The Last Fifth 25th Anniversary Concert. Previously, he played Leo Frank in Parade at New York City Center, which later transferred to Broadway, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. In 2023, Platt produced, co-wrote and starred in the film Theater Camp, which was released by Searchlight Pictures.

Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance (youngest recipient in history). He later reprised his role in the Universal Pictures film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Additionally, Platt has begun filming Merrily We Roll Along, an adaptation of the seminal Sondheim musical, alongside Beanie Feldstein and Paul Mescal.