Todrick Hall’s MIDNIGHT Musical to Have New York Premiere This Fall

Following two sold-out engagements in London, MIDNIGHT, an original musical written and directed by Todrick Hall, will make its New York premiere at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street). Performances will begin Saturday, September 12, with an official opening night set for Sunday, September 27. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Sunday, November 1.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, MIDNIGHT explores love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera, and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry.

As friendships deepen, romances blossom, and beliefs are tested, the characters of MIDNIGHT are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

“Six years ago, frustrated by the state of the world and a level of division I had never experienced in my lifetime, I sat down to write the show I wanted to see,” said Hall. “I wanted to create a story that felt as timeless as it was timely, a truly original musical that I hoped could change hearts, minds, and lives. I cannot wait to introduce my new musical baby to the world. Her name is MIDNIGHT, and she is so excited for New York City to meet her.”

Todrick Hall is a multi-hyphenate artist whose work spans theatre, music, television, choreography, digital media, and live performance. With over nine million followers across multiple platforms, Todrick Hall is one of the most influential and prolific storytellers of his generation. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, RuPaul, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Riley, and many more.

Todrick's theatre credits include the Broadway productions of The Color Purple and Memphis, and starring roles in Kinky Boots, Chicago, Waitress, and Shrek the Musical. He has also appeared in the West End production of Chicago and originated roles in the world premiere of Wild About You and served as composer, lyricist, director, choreographer and played the role of Sean in Burlesque The Musical in London.

Beyond the stage, Todrick has written and released eighteen studio albums, directed and headlined international tours, composed music for Disney, and won a Video Music Award for his work on Taylor Swift's “You Need to Calm Down.” He is also a passionate advocate for numerous charitable and community organizations.

MIDNIGHT is produced by Midnight 1200 LLC and Caryn Sterling.

Additional creative team, casting, ticketing information, and performance schedule will be announced shortly.