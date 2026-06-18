Video: Alden Ehrenreich's Mom Convinced Bernadette Peters to See BECKY SHAW





We could all use a mother like Alden Ehrenreich's. The newly minted Tony winner visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday where he revealed that his mom convinced a Broadway legend to come see him in Becky Shaw before it concluded its run.

"My mom had come to the Tonys, and the next day was walking down the street and saw Bernadette Peters," Ehrenreich recalled. "[She] approached her and said, 'You need to come to see my son's show.' And so that's how I think she got there."

Meyers was also at this particular performance and confirmed that Peters told him that it was indeed thanks to Ehrenreich's mother that she attended. "And they were sat next to each other. I don't think my mom orchestrated that, but it's possible that she did," Ehrenreich continued. "She is not afraid of celebrities."

Becky Shaw marked Ehrenreich's Broadway debut and earlier this month, he took home a Tony Award for his performance. "My mom came and it was very emotional and moving and getting to thank her in the speech... It was a very special moment." Watch the full interview, where he also talks about getting discovered by Steven Spielberg at a bat mitzvah and opening his own theater, the Huron Station Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Ehrenreich is best known for his onscreen work in projects like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Marvel’s Ironheart, and Zach Cregger’s Weapons. His additional film and television credits include Hail, Caesar!, Cocaine Bear, The Yellow Birds, Rules Don't Apply, Blue Jasmine, Beautiful Creatures, Somewhere, Twixt, Stoker, and Brave New World. He recently wrapped production on The Last Resort opposite Daisy Ridley and A Talent for Murder opposite Helen Mirren.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist and smash Off-Broadway hit, Becky Shaw is the latest comedy from Obie Award-winner Gina Gionfriddo (After Ashley, writer/producer of Law & Order). When Suzanna (Bergl, reprising the role she created in NY) decides to set her best friend Max up on a blind date with her husband's mysterious co-worker, Becky Shaw, she sets into motion a series of cataclysmic events forever changing all of their lives. Mixing sharp wit and humor with the taut suspense of a psychological thriller, Becky Shaw is a comedy of romantic errors that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats guessing what will happen next.