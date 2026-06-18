Video: THE GILDED AGE Drops First Teaser for Season 4





The return of The Gilded Age is nigh! The first teaser is here for the highly anticipated fourth season of The Gilded Age, which is confirmed to debut this fall.

The short video takes a look behind the scenes at Season 4, featuring several looks at fan-favorite cast members in costume, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Donna Murphy, and more.

The teaser previews what is promised to be an exciting and dramatic fourth season, after the Season 3 finale left off on a precarious note for Bertha and George Russell. Check out the new teaser now, featuring cryptic comments from the star-studded cast about what can be expected from the new season, which is currently in production.

"Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost," a Season 4 logline reads. "Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

Returning Gilded Age cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and Audra McDonald. The HBO series features many stage alums; take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in the first three seasons.

New cast members for Season 4 includes Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway's King Lear, off-Broadway's Long Day's Journey Into Night), Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance, Othello), Drama Desk Award nominee Dallas Roberts (Nocturne), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins), Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), and James Scully (Oh, Mary!), among others.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.