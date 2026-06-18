Photos: THE LOST BOYS Original Film Star Kiefer Sutherland Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

Last night, original The Lost Boys film star, Kiefer Sutherland, visited the 4-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical. In addition to being part of the original film cast, Kiefer Sutherland also serves as a co-producer for the Broadway production.

Following the performance, Sutherland went backstage with The Lost Boys producers Patrick Wilson and James Carpinello to meet newly-minted Tony Award Winner, Ali Louis Bourzgui, who steps into Sutherland’s shoes as “David” on Broadway, the character he created in 1987 film. Kiefer, joined by his wife Cindy, also met the rest of the company of The Lost Boys, including LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin.

This past Saturday, the film’s “Michael Emerson” met the musical’s “Michael Emerson” when Jason Patric visited The Lost Boys and went backstage to meet LJ Benet who steps into the character he created in 1987.

When Michael moves to California with his younger brother Sam and their mother Lucy, he’s desperate to leave his old life behind and start fresh. A wild night out on the boardwalk finds him in the shadows of Santa Carla and brings him face-to-face with David, the magnetic leader of a local rock band. David and his bandmates offer Michael freedom, adventure, and the connection he’s been longing to find. But when the band’s dark secret finally comes out, Michael must decide how far he’s willing to go to belong.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson