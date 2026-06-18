JUST IN TIME Extends Additional Six Weeks on Broadway

Tickets for Just in Time starring two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan are now on sale through Sunday, October 18, 2026. Previously, tickets were on sale through September 6, but the show has extended an additional six weeks.

Check out photos of the current cast of Just in Time, including Jeremy Jordan and Olivia Holt, here.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the playing schedule for Just in Time is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, Thursday at 1pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets for Just in Time are available at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office (235 West 50th Street) and at https://www.telecharge.com/Just-In-Time-Tickets and start at $79, with exclusive Night Club “Floor Seating” and “Banquette Seating” available for an up-close and personal experience. The current playing schedule for Just in Time is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm.

About Just in Time

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time is a Broadway musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash" and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Just in Time features a cast that includes two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Olivia Holt (Chicago), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Jessica Mallare White (The Great Gatsby), Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical), Jaime Foord (Singin’ in the Rain), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), and Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line).

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Bringing a unique perspective to the iconic singer’s story through a script tailored to each actor, Jeremy Jordan who currently brings his own distinctive interpretation to the role of “Bobby Darin” was preceded by Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Matthew Magnusson and Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, who originated the role and whose celebrated performance was hailed by The New York Times as “one of Broadway’s best performances.” Groff’s portrayal earned Tony Award and Grammy Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Musical Theater Album, respectively.

Just in Time will launch a North American Tour in June 2027. Learn more here.