Video: Rachel Zegler Performs Addison Rae's 'Fame is a Gun' at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards





During the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Wednesday, Rachel Zegler took the stage to perform the second-nominated song for Record of the Year, Addison Rae's "Fame is a Gun."

She was one of several performers during the evening, which also included Mandy Moore and Zegler's Last Five Years co-star Ben Platt, who performed a Friends tribute to Lisa Kudrow. Check it out now.

Hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang of the popular “Las Culturistas” podcast, the fifth annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards aired Wednesday, June 17 at 9 -11 p.m. ET/PT, simulcasting on Bravo and Peacock.

The “Las Culturistas Culture Awards” is a comedy variety special that celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments. With more than 100 unique award categories, live musical performances, and unexpected celebrity encounters, this show aims to bring the culture's most crucial moments to life.

Notable winners of the evening included t.A.T.u.'s "All the Things She Said," for Record of the Year, Hannah Einbinder for "The All Good Either Way Award for Bisexuality in Media," and in a category of "Female Rage Moment of the Year," an award for the moment in Wicked: For Good "When Nessarose crashed OUT and dared speak from the Grimmerie." The full list of winners is available on the official Instagram page here.

Zegler was recently seen as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. The production ran at The London Palladium in 2025 and will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday evening, February 27, 2027 for a Thursday, March 25, 2027 opening night.

In 2024, Zegler made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her film credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, Y2K, and Disney's Snow White. She will also be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical, Octet.