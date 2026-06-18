Video: LIZA WITH A 'Z Concert Film Now Available to Stream for Free





Shout! Studios have made available Liza with a Z, the 1972 concert film featuring Broadway icon Liza Minnelli. Bob Fosse directed and choreographed the beloved television concert, which can now be streamed in full on YouTube.

The concert sees Minnelli perform a variety of numbers, including the title number, "Ring Them Bells," several songs from Cabaret, as well as standards like "Bye Bye Blackbird" and "Son of a Preacher Man." It was recorded at the Lyceum Theatre in 1972, airing that September on NBC. The album recording of the television special went on to become a chart-topping soundtrack.

Liza with a Z received Emmy Awards for Minnelli (for Best Performance), Bob Fosse (Best Direction and Best Choreography), John Kander and Fred Ebb (Best Music, Lyrics and Special Material) and Outstanding Single Program--Variety and Popular Music. That same year, Fosse also won the Best Director Oscar for the film version of Cabaret and a Best Director Tony for Pippin.

Liza with a Z also represented the re-teaming of Minnelli and her songwriter friends John Kander and Fred Ebb. Earlier in her career, she starred in their first Broadway musical, "Flora the Red Menace," becoming the youngest actress (at the age of 19) to win the Tony Award for a starring role in a musical. The same year as Liza with a Z came the movie version of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, winning Minnelli an Oscar as Best Actress.

Liza Minnelli is an entertainment icon whose career spans over six decades. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.