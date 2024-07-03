Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 3, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, July 7

Merrily We Roll Along closes on Broadway

Bartlett Sher Will Direct Broadway-Bound Dolly Parton Musical HELLO, I'M DOLLY

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher is set to direct the recently announced Hello, I’m Dolly, a new musical inspired by the life and career of Dolly Parton. Learn more about the Broadway-bound musical here!. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: OUR TOWN

by Jennifer Broski

Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee for Our Town at the Barrymore Theatre!. (more...)

First Look At Cast Of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Tour in Action

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical. The tour is hitting 88mph coast-to-coast, bringing the hit Broadway and West End production to over 25 cities. Check out brand-new video of the cast in action!. (more...)

Morgan Anita Wood Will Make Her Broadway Debut as 'Eliza' in HAMILTON

by Stephi Wild

Indianapolis native Morgan Anita Wood will make her Broadway debut as ‘Eliza’ in HAMILTON beginning this month.. (more...)

New Cast Set for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre

by Stephi Wild

New casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday 29 July 2024. The musical is currently booking until Saturday 29 March 2025.. (more...)

Adam Pascal Directed SOMETHING ROTTEN! Canceled on Long Island

by Joshua Wright

The Adam Pascal directed production of Something Rotten! at Stage to Screen on Long Island has been canceled. The production was set to run July 26 through July 28th, 2024. . (more...)

PARADISE SQUARE Producer Garth Drabinsky Loses Appeal To Revive $50M Equity Lawsuit

by A.A. Cristi

Garth Drabinsky, the Broadway producer behind Ragtime, Showboat, and Paradise Square, has lost his appeal to revive a lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association.

Video: New Trailer For NEXT TO NORMAL in London's West End

by Stephi Wild

The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony-winning musical Next to Normal is now open on London's West End. Watch an all new trailer in the video here!. (more...)

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, in 2015 she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and received the National Medal of Arts—America’s highest honor for achievement in the field—from President Barack Obama. In addition to her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill—the role that also served as the vehicle for her Olivier Award-nominated 2017 debut in London’s West End—she has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden; Marie Christine (Tony nomination); Henry IV; 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination); Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (Tony nomination); and Ohio State Murders (Tony nomination). On television, she was seen by millions as the Mother Abbess in NBC’s “The Sound of Music Live!,” won an Emmy Award for her role as host of PBS’s “Live From Lincoln Center,” and received Emmy nominations for “Wit,” “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.” Having played Dr. Naomi Bennett on Shonda Rhimes’s “Private Practice” (ABC) and Liz Reddick (formerly Lawrence) on both “The Good Wife” (CBS) and “The Good Fight” (Paramount+), she may now be seen as Dorothy Scott on Julian Fellowes’s “The Gilded Age” (HBO). On film, she has appeared in Seven Servants, The Object of My Affection, Cradle Will Rock, It Runs in the Family, The Best Thief in the World, She Got Problems, Rampart, Ricki and the Flash, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, the movie-musical Hello Again, Cinergistik’s documentary Whitney Houston In Focus, the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions’ Rustin and MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. McDonald is a Juilliard-trained soprano, whose opera credits include La voix humaine and Send at Houston Grand Opera, and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at Los Angeles Opera, where the resulting recording earned her two Grammy Awards. She has issued five solo albums on the Nonesuch label as well as “Sing Happy” with the New York Philharmonic on Decca Gold. She also maintains a major career as a concert artist, regularly appearing on the great stages of the world and with leading international orchestras. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, whose favorite roles are those performed offstage, as an activist, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Betty Buckley

Alexander Gemingnani

Alexandra Silber

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!