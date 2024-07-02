Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indianapolis native Morgan Anita Wood will make her Broadway debut as ‘Eliza’ in HAMILTON beginning this month. After six years of performing in HAMILTON across North America - including Puerto Rico, Honolulu, Toronto, Los Angeles, and San Francisco - Wood will begin performances on Tuesday, July 16 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Wood debuted in HAMILTON in 2019 in the show’s limited run in Puerto Rico, performing with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in support of hurricane relief efforts for the island. She continued across multiple touring companies through 2023, understudying all three Schuyler sisters and later playing ‘Eliza’ in the And Peggy Tour.

"After nearly six years on tour with Hamilton, the opportunity to make my Broadway debut in this incredible show is truly a dream come true. Playing the role of Eliza, I feel so lucky to share this story with audiences every night."

About Morgan Anita Wood

Morgan Anita Wood first captured audiences’ hearts at 12 years old as a grand prize winner of the CBS reality show “Kid Nation.” Recent career highlights include performing with Wayne Brady in Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl and introducing the First Lady at 2023’s ‘Broadway for Biden’ event. She has opened for cabaret performances from Broadway stars like Patina Miller, Alice Ripley, & Emily Skinner and her regional credits include the The Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Utah Shakespeare Festival and John W. Engeman Theater at Northport. Earlier this fall, Wood starred in the regional premiere of the play Loving and Loving, inspired by Richard & Mildred Loving.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.