Adam Pascal Directed SOMETHING ROTTEN! Canceled on Long Island

The Adam Pascal directed production of Something Rotten! at Stage to Screen on Long Island has been canceled. The production was set to run July 26 through July 28th, 2024.

“I just wanted to do something fun and I wanted to do that show so much, so I kind of just dove in,” said Pascal to Newsday. “It was too big of a mountain for the means that we had.”

Pascal played the role of William Shakespeare in Something Rotten! on Broadway in 2016. He previously directed Rent at the same theater company in the summer of 2023.

Adam Pascal is known for his performance as Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical Rent on Broadway, the 2005 movie version of the musical, and the Broadway tour of Rent in 2009.

He is also known for originating the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, for playing the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret, and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of Memphis. He also played the role of Edward Lewis in the Broadway and U.S national touring productions of Pretty Woman: The Musical,