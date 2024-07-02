Video: New Trailer For NEXT TO NORMAL in London's West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony-winning musical Next to Normal is now open on London's West End. Watch an all new trailer here!

The cast of Next to Normal includes Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Outgoing Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Next To Normal’s creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.