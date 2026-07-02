Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2026- TLC Musical CRAZYSEXYCOOL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you might have missed yesterday:

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Photos: First Look at TLC Musical CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage You can now get a first look at Holli' Gabrielle Conway as Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Jade Milan as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, Stoney B. Woods as Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas in CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage.



Building 'The Stuff' That Dreams Are Made Of- How a Prop Shop Creates Broadway’s Most Magical Items A week before their Tony performance, the candelabra that Amber Gray holds during the Rocky Horror set sat on a counter in Brooklyn for repair. You’ve seen the shimmering pink vial in the hands of Megan Hilty and plastered across Playbills and pole banners in the theater district, or maybe you’ve seen the light-up “Handbook For The Recently Deceased” on the Beetlejuice tour in Sarasota, Florida. Wherever they are now, those props were born in a small, unassuming workshop on the intersection of Meeker Ave. and Apollo Street.



Broadway Watch Guide July 2026: HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL, MOANA, & More Find out the best titles to watch in July, including the filmed version of Hadestown the Musical, Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana, and more.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Inside the MURDER AT THE GATES Listening Party

by Bruce Glikas

See photos from Murder At The Gates' listening party, which took place at RPM Underground. Murder At The Gates is a new musical, with book and lyrics by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Steven Sater.. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded a record $3,007,500 in June to 265 organizations providing life-affirming health care, housing, emergency assistance and other critical support to people facing illness and hardship across the country.. ( more... GRAMMY and Emmy Award–winning artist Emily Bear, whose composition work includes Moana 2 and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, has signed with Sony Music Masterworks.. ( more... The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center have revealed six new board members for the upcoming season, including Lisa Barwick, Jake Bergstrom, Christopher Drees, Kristin Heiges, Amy Smith, and Tiffany Woelfel.. ( more... The Parent Artist Advocacy League announced nine BIPOC-led arts organizations across New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles as recipients of the LaNeshe Miller-White BIPOC Org Care Fund, each receiving $1,000 to support parents and caregivers on staff.. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will host a free Zoom gathering focused on secondary markets, featuring CPA Theatricals' Larry Little, who has developed eight new works licensed for schools, colleges, and community theaters.. ( more... The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association announced applications are open for the fifth annual Edward Medina Prize, honoring U.S. theater critics from under-represented groups with a $1,500 cash prize and ATCA membership.. ( more... Lyric Arts appointed Marci Lucht as Associate Artistic Director, a newly created role at the Anoka, Minn. theater. Lucht, previously Director of Education, will oversee productions, artistic planning, and community engagement.. ( more... CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL is now officially open at Arena Stage. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. ( more...

Review: THE R&B TOUR - STARRING USHER RAYMOND & CHRIS BROWN at U.S. Bank Stadium

by Jared Fessler

Usher and Chris Brown brought The R&B Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday night, and if there was one thing the show didn't lack, it was entertainment. For nearly three hours, the two artists traded sets, teamed up for several songs, and kept the energy high from beginning to end.. (more...)

Review: THE GUILTY, Starring Russell Tovey, Donmar Warehouse

by Aliya Al-Hassan

If you suffer from If you suffer from any kind of anxiety or nervousness, I would advise caution when booking the latest show at the Donmar Warehouse. Chloë Moss's new play, The Guilty, is 60 minutes of pure claustrophobic tension. In the heat of the summer outside, it feels like watching water gradually reaching boiling point.. (more...)

by Gary Naylor

Around the Broadway World

by Josh Sharpe

by Josh Sharpe

by Sidney Paterra

Like many in the audience, my introduction to To Kill A Mockingbird was at school, a set book on the English Literature curriculum. If you don’t count Enid Blyton and Edward Ardizzone, it was pretty much my introduction to books full stop.. ( more... Broadway's Ragtime is among the performance lineup for Party Across America, one of the programs featured on Disney's 24-hour multiplatform broadcast “Disney Celebrates America.' Check out the full programming lineup now.. ( more... Stage and screen star Sadie Sink recently concluded her London run in Romeo and Juliet and, in a new interview, shared her thoughts on theater etiquette and phone use from audience members.. ( more... What’s happening Off-Broadway in July? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this season, including one-person shows by celebrities, world premiere plays, musical revivals and more.. ( more...

The Duke of York’s Theatre Will Be Renamed The Tom Stoppard Theatre

by Stephi Wild

The Duke of York’s Theatre will be renamed The Tom Stoppard Theatre, paying tribute in the heart of the West End to one of the most influential playwrights in British theatre. Learn more here.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Happy Birthday To...

Grey Henson

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Something they can never take away

No matter what they tell you." - Hamilton