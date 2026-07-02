Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2026- TLC Musical CRAZYSEXYCOOL First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you might have missed yesterday:
Get your first look at the CrazySexyCool TLC Musical at Arena Stage, discover how Broadway prop shops create the magic we see on stage, and check out our July streaming guide featuring Hadestown and Moana. Plus, see Camp Rock 3's brand-new teaser and watch Dwayne Johnson surprise British theatre students at the Moana premiere!
On the industry front, Broadway Cares awarded a record $3 million in grants, and Emmy-winning composer Emily Bear signed with Sony Music Masterworks. Don't miss our CrazySexyCool review roundup and explore the top Off-Broadway shows for July!
Enjoy your morning, and we'll see you tomorrow!
|The Front Page
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Photos: First Look at TLC Musical CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage
You can now get a first look at Holli' Gabrielle Conway as Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Jade Milan as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, Stoney B. Woods as Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas in CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage.
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Building 'The Stuff' That Dreams Are Made Of- How a Prop Shop Creates Broadway’s Most Magical Items
A week before their Tony performance, the candelabra that Amber Gray holds during the Rocky Horror set sat on a counter in Brooklyn for repair. You’ve seen the shimmering pink vial in the hands of Megan Hilty and plastered across Playbills and pole banners in the theater district, or maybe you’ve seen the light-up “Handbook For The Recently Deceased” on the Beetlejuice tour in Sarasota, Florida. Wherever they are now, those props were born in a small, unassuming workshop on the intersection of Meeker Ave. and Apollo Street.
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Broadway Watch Guide July 2026: HADESTOWN THE MUSICAL, MOANA, & More
Find out the best titles to watch in July, including the filmed version of Hadestown the Musical, Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana, and more.
|Must Watch
|Video: CAMP ROCK 3 Unveils New Teaser and Official Release Date
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has revealed a brand-new teaser for “Camp Rock 3,” and a first look at the performance of the new single “One Beat Away.” Check them out now.. (more...)
|Video: Jessica White Performs 'Dom-in-the-Matrix' at BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP
by Stephi Wild
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS posted video of 'Dom-in-the-Matrix,' a Matrix-inspired number from Broadway Bares: License to Strip, choreographed by Reed Luplau and featuring Jessica White as Trinity. Watch the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Dwayne Johnson Surprises British Theatre Students With MOANA Performance
Video: Watch Jordan Donica Sing 'The Music of the Night' Ahead of Playing The Phantom
Video: Bonnie Milligan & Christopher Sieber Sing 'Sue Me' From GUYS & DOLLS IN CONCERT
by Michael Major
Step inside rehearsals for Theatre Aspen's Guys & Dolls In Concert with Bonnie Milligan and Christopher Sieber. Watch a video Milligan as ‘Miss Adelaide' and Sieber as ‘Nathan Detroit’ rehearsing 'Sue Me.'. (more...)
Video: SCHMIGADOON! Cracks Joke About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
by Michael Major
The chatter about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has made it to Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Sara Chase and Alex Brightman improvising a joke about their upcoming marriage in the Tony-winning Broadway musical.. (more...) Miranda-written song 'You're Welcome' with Johnson.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Inside the MURDER AT THE GATES Listening Party
by Bruce Glikas
See photos from Murder At The Gates' listening party, which took place at RPM Underground. Murder At The Gates is a new musical, with book and lyrics by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Steven Sater.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded a record $3,007,500 in June to 265 organizations providing life-affirming health care, housing, emergency assistance and other critical support to people facing illness and hardship across the country.. (more...)
Composer Emily Bear Signs to Sony Music Masterworks
by Josh Sharpe
GRAMMY and Emmy Award–winning artist Emily Bear, whose composition work includes Moana 2 and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, has signed with Sony Music Masterworks.. (more...)
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Adds Six New Board of Directors Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center have revealed six new board members for the upcoming season, including Lisa Barwick, Jake Bergstrom, Christopher Drees, Kristin Heiges, Amy Smith, and Tiffany Woelfel.. (more...)
PAAL Awards LaNeshe Miller-White BIPOC Org Care Fund to 9 Arts Organizations
by Stephi Wild
The Parent Artist Advocacy League announced nine BIPOC-led arts organizations across New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles as recipients of the LaNeshe Miller-White BIPOC Org Care Fund, each receiving $1,000 to support parents and caregivers on staff.. (more...)
TRU to Host Community Gathering on Succeeding in Secondary Theater Markets
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a free Zoom gathering focused on secondary markets, featuring CPA Theatricals' Larry Little, who has developed eight new works licensed for schools, colleges, and community theaters.. (more...)
ATCA to Open Applications for Fifth Annual Edward Medina Prize for Critics
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association announced applications are open for the fifth annual Edward Medina Prize, honoring U.S. theater critics from under-represented groups with a $1,500 cash prize and ATCA membership.. (more...)
Lyric Arts Names Marci Lucht as Associate Artistic Director in Newly Created Role
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lyric Arts appointed Marci Lucht as Associate Artistic Director, a newly created role at the Anoka, Minn. theater. Lucht, previously Director of Education, will oversee productions, artistic planning, and community engagement.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL is now officially open at Arena Stage. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: THE R&B TOUR - STARRING USHER RAYMOND & CHRIS BROWN at U.S. Bank Stadium
by Jared Fessler
Usher and Chris Brown brought The R&B Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium on Tuesday night, and if there was one thing the show didn't lack, it was entertainment. For nearly three hours, the two artists traded sets, teamed up for several songs, and kept the energy high from beginning to end.. (more...)
Review: THE GUILTY, Starring Russell Tovey, Donmar Warehouse
by Aliya Al-Hassan
If you suffer from If you suffer from any kind of anxiety or nervousness, I would advise caution when booking the latest show at the Donmar Warehouse. Chloë Moss's new play, The Guilty, is 60 minutes of pure claustrophobic tension. In the heat of the summer outside, it feels like watching water gradually reaching boiling point.. (more...)
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Wyndham's Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Like many in the audience, my introduction to To Kill A Mockingbird was at school, a set book on the English Literature curriculum. If you don’t count Enid Blyton and Edward Ardizzone, it was pretty much my introduction to books full stop.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Ragtime is among the performance lineup for Party Across America, one of the programs featured on Disney's 24-hour multiplatform broadcast “Disney Celebrates America.' Check out the full programming lineup now.. (more...
Sadie Sink on Audience Phone Use in Theater: 'I Am Filled With So Much Rage'
by Josh Sharpe
Stage and screen star Sadie Sink recently concluded her London run in Romeo and Juliet and, in a new interview, shared her thoughts on theater etiquette and phone use from audience members.. (more...)
Top Off-Broadway Shows for July 2026
by Sidney Paterra
What’s happening Off-Broadway in July? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this season, including one-person shows by celebrities, world premiere plays, musical revivals and more.. (more...)
The Duke of York’s Theatre Will Be Renamed The Tom Stoppard Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The Duke of York’s Theatre will be renamed The Tom Stoppard Theatre, paying tribute in the heart of the West End to one of the most influential playwrights in British theatre. Learn more here.. (more...)
Tony Danza to Return to Café Carlyle With MORE STANDARDS & STORIES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Danza is set to return to Café Carlyle with More Standards & Stories. Following his show Standards & Stories and multiple sold-out engagements at the iconic venue, Danza will return with an all-new evening of music and storytelling.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Grey Henson
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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