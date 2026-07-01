Video: Dwayne Johnson Surprises British Theatre Students With MOANA Performance

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson surprised a group of British theatre students with a special performance at the London Moana premiere. As they performed the beloved Lin-Manuel Miranda-written song "You're Welcome," Johnson stepped in to join them.

In front of a 20-foot recreations of Maui's fishhook, students from the British Theatre Academy performed the fan-favorite song with the star of both the animated feature and new live-action film.

"Some days are just a little more magical than others," the academy posted on Facebook. "Thank you Disney for making this one happen and looking after us with such support and belief! Today was turned around in just 48 hours!! Huge congratulations to our members, our creatives and the admin team who made this all happen!"

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Moana Performers! 🌊✨ @DisneyClubUK" width="113">

The British Theatre Academy students weren't the only ones surprised by the Rock. Months ago, students from St. Gregory's School in Colchester went viral on TikTok for asking Johnson to comment on one of their videos. He then responded with his own video, much to the delight of the students.

The students of St. Gregory's throught they were going on a field trip. However, they actually had been invited to the immersive Moana fan experience thrown by Disney in London. They were able to meet Johnson at the event.

The film follows Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. Tickets are now on sale here for the film, which comes to theaters on July 10, 2026.