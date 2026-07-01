Tony Danza to Return to Café Carlyle With MORE STANDARDS & STORIES

Tony Danza is set to return to Café Carlyle from September 8–19, 2026, with More Standards & Stories. Following his show Standards & Stories and multiple sold-out engagements at the iconic venue, Danza will return with an all-new evening of music and storytelling.

Combining timeless music with wit, humor, and heartfelt personal anecdotes, More Standards & Stories features a new selection of Danza’s favorite songs, interwoven with stories from his life and reflections on his relationship with his father. Accompanied by his band, Danza brings his trademark warmth to the Café Carlyle stage, punctuated by his beloved soft-shoe and ukulele performances.

The show promises an intimate evening that blends memorable music and captivating storytelling in the uniquely personal style that has made Danza a Café Carlyle favorite. The New York Times previously raved, “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!” Broadway World highlighted his performance, stating, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that—because they’re timeless.” Scott Spears of WWGH Radio added, “The man has TRUE stage presence like we don’t see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.”

Danza is currently starring in Starz’s hit show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Renowned for his roles in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who’s The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon, Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. Tickets are available online. General Seating $200 per person / Premium Seating $250/ Bar Seating $150

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...