The Duke of York’s Theatre will be renamed The Tom Stoppard Theatre, paying tribute in the heart of the West End to one of the most influential playwrights in British theatre. The renaming also recognizes Sir Tom’s longstanding association with the St Martin’s Lane venue.

Sir Tom Stoppard, who passed away in November 2025, had a career spanning more than five decades. He received a knighthood in 1997 and was appointed to the Order of Merit in 2000. His many honours included a record five Tony Awards for Best Play, three Olivier Awards and an Academy Award for co-writing the screenplay for Shakespeare in Love. Stoppard penned some of the defining masterworks of modern theatre, including Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Jumpers, Travesties, The Real Thing, Arcadia, The Invention of Love, The Coast of Utopia, Rock ‘n’ Roll and Leopoldstadt. Read his full obituary here.

A new production of Arcadia, directed by Carrie Cracknell, transferred to the West End from the Old Vic and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions (SFP), is currently playing at the newly named Tom Stoppard Theatre until Saturday 12 September 2026, with the venue reimagined in the round especially for the production. The show’s highly anticipated Opening Night coincides with the announcement of the theatre’s renaming, marking a fitting celebration of Stoppard’s legacy.

Stoppard’s connection with the St Martin’s Lane venue spanned many years. In 2009, a celebrated revival of Arcadia played to sold out audiences at the theatre, following the acclaimed 2006 residency of his politically charged and music-filled drama Rock ’n’ Roll.

Opened in 1892 as the Trafalgar Square Theatre and renamed the Duke of York's Theatre in 1895, the venue has played a significant role in British theatrical history. It hosted the 1904 premiere of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan and welcomed Charlie Chaplin to its stage in 1905. Over the decades, it has also been home to acclaimed productions featuring some of the most celebrated names in theatre, including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Helen Mirren, Orlando Bloom, Glenda Jackson, Michael Gambon, Sally Hawkins, Dame Imelda Staunton and Jeremy Irons.

Physical changes to the theatre’s signage will take place over the coming months, subject to planning approvals. Internal branding and digital updates are also set to roll out in the coming weeks.

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