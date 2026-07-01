Photos: First Look at TLC Musical CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage

You can now get a first look at Holli' Gabrielle Conway as Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Jade Milan as Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, Stoney B. Woods as Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas in CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical at Arena Stage.

Written and directed by Olivier Award nominee Kwame Kwei-Armah and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis, CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical puts the rise, resilience, and rhythm of the four-time Grammy Award winning best-selling female group of all time center stage just in time for summer. The chart-topping world premiere will run June 12 - August 9, 2026, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater. Read the reviews for the production!



For more than 30 years, TLC has pushed artistic boundaries and inspired millions with music that remains as urgent and relevant today as ever. From the generation shaping anthem “Waterfalls” and bold confidence of “No Scrubs” to the empowering, Grammy-winning “Creep” and the self-love movement of “Unpretty,” their songs are a rallying cry for self-worth and solidarity. Now, their extraordinary legacy explodes onto the stage. Go beyond the headlines, the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes, and heartbreaking tragedies to experience the powerful story of unbreakable sisterhood. CrazySexyCool celebrates the women who dared to be bold, courageous, and wholly themselves—and in doing so, became truly iconic.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes



Stoney B. Woods, Jade Milan, Holli' Gabrielle Conway, and the company

Jade Milan, Stoney B. Woods, and Holli', Gabrielle Conway

Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan and Stoney B. Woods

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