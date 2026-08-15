Video: Josh Gad Debuts Olaf's 'Ooooh, Samantha' from FROZEN 3 at D23





Disney's D23 fan event became the setting for a live preview of Frozen 3 music, as Josh Gad stepped on stage to perform a new song titled "Ooooh, Samantha" in character as Olaf. Footage of the performance has now surfaced online, giving fans an early taste of what to expect from the animated sequel's soundtrack.

Frozen 3 is the latest installment in Disney's blockbuster animated franchise. Gad has voiced the fan-favorite snowman Olaf, and his live rendition at D23 marked a rare public performance of new material tied to the upcoming release.

The D23 appearance offered attendees a direct glimpse into the tone and humor fans have come to expect from Olaf's musical moments, with Gad delivering the number live rather than through a pre-recorded clip. Details were revealed for Frozen 3, which picks up as Anna is getting ⁠married and arrives in cinemas in November of 2027 with a brief glimpse of first-look footage that teased a new female villain whose identity and voice actor remain undisclosed.

Cast members Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna, and Idina Menzel, the voice of sister Elsa, performed a new version of "Frozen Heart," while Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, debuted a new song, "Ooooh, Samantha."

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