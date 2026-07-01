Video: Bonnie Milligan & Christopher Sieber Sing 'Sue Me' From GUYS & DOLLS IN CONCERT

Step inside rehearsals for Theatre Aspen's Guys & Dolls In Concert with Bonnie Milligan and Christopher Sieber. Watch Milligan as ‘Miss Adelaide' and Sieber as ‘Nathan Detroit’ rehearsing "Sue Me" in New York City before they head to Colorado for the concerts on Monday, July 13 at 7:30 PM and Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 PM.

Guys and Dolls in Concert will be presented with a full orchestra in the Michael Klein Music Tent. Tickets are on sale via the AMFS’s box office and here.

Guys and Dolls, the classic Broadway musical comedy about gamblers, showgirls, and unlikely romances, features music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon.

Filled with vivid characters and iconic songs, it follows a high-stakes bet that entangles a high roller and a straight-laced missionary in a rollicking story about love, luck, and the hustle of 1950 New York City.

The Theatre Aspen and AMFS partnership has become a cherished tradition in the Aspen arts community, celebrating world-class talent and the magic of live performance, A collaboration which began in 2019 with a landmark concert version of South Pacific has since grown into a series of sold-out performances year after year. Together, the organizations have brought beloved musical theatre classics to life, including The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, and My Fair Lady, blending musical theatre artistry with extraordinary musicianship.