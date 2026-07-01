Video: Watch Jordan Donica Sing 'The Music of the Night' Ahead of Playing The Phantom

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jordan Donica will be leading the cast of the 40th Anniversary Season of The Phantom of the Opera in the UK. Ahead of the production, watch Donica perform the classic 'The Music of the Night'.

The Phantom of the Opera is about to celebrate a landmark 40th Anniversary at its original London home, His Majesty’s Theatre.The original staging of Hal Prince, choreographed by Gillian Lynne, was revised for the post-Covid re-opening of the production in 2021 by Seth Sklar-Heyn and Chrissie Cartwright, and the original stage and costume design by the legendary Maria Björnson was thrillingly restored and updated with even more spectacular effects by Matt Kinley and Jill Parker, lit by Andrew Bridge with associate lighting design by Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter and Musical Supervision by Simon Lee.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

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