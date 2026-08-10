Video: HAMILTON Original Cast Performs 'HamilTEN Megamix'
The track has been released ahead of a new Hamilton album box set in commemoration of the show's tenth anniversary.
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An official track video has been released for 'The HamilTEN Megamix', performed by the original Broadway cast of Hamilton at the 2025 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Check out the video here! Featuring a new arrangement by Alex Lacamoire and weaving together highlights from the show, the performance marked the first time the original cast reunited onstage since 2016. The track is also available to stream or download here.
The track has been released ahead of a new Hamilton album box set in commemoration of its tenth anniversary. Titled Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology, the collection will be released on September 25. Learn more here.
The 7 LP and 5 CD versions of the limited-edition set are available now to pre-order. Rise Up! brings together 2015’s RIAA Diamond-certified Original Broadway Cast Recording, 2016’s #1 album The Hamilton Mixtape, and its offspring Hamildrops: The Complete Collection, which is making its physical debut in the set.
Original cast members featured on the megamix include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. Jackson is currently set to return to the Broadway production this fall, reprising his role as George Washington at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
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