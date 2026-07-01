It's officially summer! For those who want to stay out of the heat, take a look at our latest roundup of new movies, shows, and music releases for the Broadway fan.

The beginning of the month sees the debut of Elle, a new prequel series from the world of Legally Blonde. Though it (unfortunately) is not a musical, the series serves as an origin story for the fan-favorite character, following Elle Woods as she steps into a new high school after an unexpected move to Seattle from sunny California.

Two major musical releases are coming to the big screen this month. The live-action reimagining of Moana, featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is hitting theaters on July 10. The official soundtrack release is already available to stream here. Additionally, the filmed version of the Broadway hit Hadestown will have a five-day theatrical run beginning on July 24.

The highly anticipated next chapter of the “Descendants” franchise premieres Thursday, July 16, on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+. Featuring all-new songs, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland sees the return of Red and Chloe, exploring what happens in the time after “happily ever after."

As for music, July will see the release of several new albums, including the official cast recording for the award-winning musical The Lost Boys, and Ariana Grande's highly anticipated eight album, Petal.

Take a look below for the full list of movies, television, and music you should watch this July! Head here to find out what you missed in June.

What to Watch This Month

Elle (Coming to Prime Video July 1 )

Elle is a new prequel series set in the world of the hit film (and subsequent musical) Legally Blonde. The show follows Elle Woods in 1995 as she navigates the tumultuous waters of high school in Seattle, worlds away from her native Los Angeles. The coming-of-age series explores the formative life experiences that shaped her into the iconic trailblazer audiences first met 25 years ago.

The Season One cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz. Recurring cast members include Brad Harder, Chloe Wepper, Danielle Chand, David Burtka, James Van Der Beek, Jessica Belkin, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, Logan Shroyer, Matt Oberg, and Sharon Taylor.

Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, directed the first two episodes of Season One and also serves as an executive producer. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, premieres all 8 episodes on July 1 on Prime Video.

Moana (Coming to theaters July 10)

Disney's new live-action Moana reimagines the beloved 2016 animated film. The film follows Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Moana is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. The movie features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, as well as an original score composed by Mancina.

On July 31, an album inspired by “Moana” and the music of the Pacific, titled “Moana: Voices Across The Ocean,” will be available digitally. Executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi, the album features 15 tracks (14 original songs plus one cover song) from Pacific artists representing seven islands and cultures, including Stan Walker, Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Maoli and Common Kings, with more to be announced soon.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland (Coming to Disney+ July 17)

The highly anticipated next chapter of the “Descendants” franchise premieres Thursday, July 16, on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what happens after “happily ever after” for Red and Chloe following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Reprising their roles in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey & Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal brings the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

Wicked: For Good (Coming to Netflix July 20)

Beginning on July 20, Wicked: For Good, the second half of the Wicked film adaptation, will be available to stream on Netflix. At that point, it will leave its current streaming home on Peacock, where it is currently available alongside the first film and the NBC special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night. The movie will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix until May 2027.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (Coming to The Roku Channel on July 20) )

Coinciding with her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, viewers can take an excursion with Tracee Ellis Ross for season 2 of her Roku series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. The series features the award-winning actress as she embarks on solo travels around the world.

Blending humor, heart, and honesty, the first season followed Ross’s adventures through Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, and in Season 2, she heads to Australia, Thailand, and Switzerland. Season 2 of the hit series will debut on The Roku Channel on July 20, 2026. Ross will begin performances in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and will play through Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Hadestown: The Musical (Coming to theaters July 24 )

​​Following its world premiere at Tribeca Festival, the live theater capture of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hadestown is heading to a theater near you. Shot in the West End last year, Hadestown: The Musical will be released in North America for five nights only with the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, André De Shields’ Tony Award-winning turn as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, and Patrick Page as Hades.

Filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound, the film also features Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Ryesha Higgs, Waylon Jacobs and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert and Miriam Nyarko as Swings. Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy serve as producers of the film and the production.

The production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Coming to theaters July 31)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the highly anticipated next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once again starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the cast also includes several new additions to the MCU, including Tony-nominated John Proctor is the Villain's Sadie Sink and stage and screen star Tramell Tillman. Currently on Broadway in Dog Day Afternoon, Jon Bernthal plays the villain Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher.

The new film picks up with Peter Parker four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, after having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon). Now, he has turned his full attention to fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him, even as he faces new abilities that he may not have the power to control.

Theater Music and Cast Recordings

Murder at the Gates Concept Album (Releasing July 1)

Murder At The Gates is a new musical, with book and lyrics by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and music, production and songwriting by the chart-topping, multi-Platinum musician James Bourne.

The concept album for the forthcoming new musical features as star-studded cast including Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things," Sweeney Todd, Milo Manheim (Disney's “Zombies” series); Isa Briones (“The Pitt”); Joy Woods (a Tony and Grammy nominee for Gypsy); Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending, The Devil Wears Prada 2); Mason Alexander Park (Much Ado About Nothing, Cabaret); Casey Likes (Marty McFly in the original Broadway run of Back To The Future: The Musical); and the vastly experienced Ramin Karimloo (Love Never Dies, Pirates!, Les Misérables).

The Jack of Hearts Club Original Cast Recording (Releasing July 17)

The Original Cast Recording of The Jack of Hearts Club, the new musical by Jon Richardson, will be available in digital and streaming formats on Friday, July 17, 2026. The album is produced by Joy Machine Records and follows its historic, sold-out, record-breaking world premiere in October 2025 at the Provincetown Theater. Listen to a single below.

With music and lyrics by Jon Richardson, the original musical tells a story about community, belonging, and the human need for connection. The Original Cast Recording features music direction and arrangements by Nevada Lozano. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey, mastered by Oscar Zambrano of Zampol Productions, and recorded at Renaissance Recording. Will Van Dyke served as A&R representative. The album is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Jon Richardson, and Dan Silver, with executive producers Thomas M. Neff and Richard Brighi, and associate producers Francesca and Nick Grossman, Rob and Danny McBride, and Beth Richardson and Sue Goldstein.

Penelope: Live at Joe's Pub (Releasing July 17)

Penelope is a one-woman musical starring Grace McLean. The album Penelope: Live at Joe’s Pub, featuring the show’s Richard Rodgers Award-winning folk-pop score, will be available on Friday, July 17. Penelope features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel, and book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz. The album is produced by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz.

Penelope will be performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, with McLean in the title role, from August 5 to August 30. Tickets are available HERE. The Edinburgh run is being produced by rigor + ruckus

Betty Buckley: Enough (Releasing July 17)

Enough, the 19th album of Tony Award-winning performer Betty Buckley, will be released via Palmetto Records on Friday, July 17, 2026. The album was recorded live during her acclaimed 2025 residency at Joe’s Pub. Celebrated as the “Voice of Broadway,” Buckley brings her unparalleled gift for storytelling to a collection that showcases the emotional depth, nuance, and interpretive artistry that have defined her legendary career. Among the tracklist is the single “Enough," written by GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. The song is taken from Bareilles's upcoming musical, The Interestings.

Elaine Paige: Miscellaneous Paige (Releasing July 17)

Miscellaneous Paige, released through Westway Music, brings together a hand-picked selection of 12 songs that serve as a personal time capsule for the performer. It’s a collection of songs gathered over the years: "a nostalgic reflection with the passage of time as its central thread," said the performer. The album will be released on 17th July 2026. Pre-order signed copies of the CD here.

The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (Releasing July 24)

The Lost Boys (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released on Friday, July 24th. The official companion to the 4x Tony Award-winning musical features music and lyrics by 2026 Tony Award nominees The Rescues. The album is produced by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch. The musical is currently playing at The Palace Theatre, with tickets on sale through Sunday, March 7, 2027.

The album features LJ Benet, 2026 Tony Award winners Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also includes Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler

Ariana Grande: Petal (Releasing July 31)

Wicked star Ariana Grande will officially release her eighth album this summer. Titled "Petal," the recording will be available on July 31st via Republic Records. Her lead single from the album, “hate that i made you love me,” is now available. The new song is co-written and produced by Grande star alongside ILYA and Max Martin

"Petal" follows Grande's 2024 studio album "eternal sunshine", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” An expanded version of the album, "Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead," was released in 2025.

Good Guy With A Gun! Concept Album (Releasing July 31)

Good Guy with a Gun! is a musical theater comedy concept album arriving July 31. It features a cast of film, Broadway, and TV actors including Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black, Waitress, Spiderverse trilogy), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Passing Strange, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Merrily We Roll Along), Richard Kind (Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kristen Schaal (Flight of the Conchords), and Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser, Good Guy With A Gun is a standalone album after workshopping at Second City Hollywood and Z Space San Francisco.

Good Guy with a Gun! came together after actor/musician/composer Philip Labes was held up at gunpoint. He began fleshing out the concept with then-roommate Micah O’Konis, and the pair composed the music and lyrics over the next few years. They brought in Hal Rosenfeld (The Greatest Showman, In The Heights, “Only Murders in the Building,” Top Gun: Maverick, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Musical Director/Executive Music Producer to bring the idea to life.