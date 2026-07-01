Video: SCHMIGADOON! Cracks Joke About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

The chatter about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has made it to Schmigadoon! Before the A-List couple allegedly ties the knot this weekend in New York City, Sara Chase and Alex Brightman added in a joke about their upcoming nuptials in the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

During the picnic basket auction scene, Melissa (Chase) begins to take shots at Josh (Brightman) after she's been waiting for a proposal.

"Apparently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married even though they started dating way after we did," Chase said, which caused an enthusiastic eruption from the audience.

"Fair enough so whenever you write 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' we can talk and I can start playing football," Brightman quipped back.

Kelce and Swift are reportedly set to marry at Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend, ABC News reports.

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Schmigadoon! follows New York doctors Josh and Melissa, who set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life.

The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.