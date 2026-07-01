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Video: Jessica White Performs 'Dom-in-the-Matrix' at BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP

The number was part of a record-breaking evening that raised over $2.5 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

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Featured Topic Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS More Coverage



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS shared a video of "Dom-in-the-Matrix", performed by Jessica White at BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP.  In the clip, White takes on the role of Trinity, leading a cyber-inspired routine built around gravity-defying flips, daring lifts and futuristic staging. Check out the video here!

Choreographed by Reed Luplau, who also served as music editor for the number, 'Dom-in-the-Matrix' drew on the visual language of the Matrix film franchise, placing its performers inside a high-tech, espionage-inflected world. The broader production, LICENSE TO STRIP, framed its evening around themes of covert operations, liberation and love.

The show played two sold-out performances and raised a record $2,534,428 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which produces the annual event. Included in that total was $1,251,972 generated through Stripathon, the online fundraising campaign run by the show's cast and crew, itself a record amount for that component of the evening. Kellen Stancil directed the full production.

Earlier coverage from BroadwayWorld included a look at another number from the evening, 'The Dick Tracy Show,' a comic book-inspired routine starring Khasan Brailsford and Chance Hoover.

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