Video: It's 'Just the Beginning' for HELL'S KITCHEN Tour Star Kennedy Caughell

Broadway favorite Kennedy Caughell is stepping into the spotlight with her debut solo album, Just the Beginning — and she joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk all about it!



Currently starring as Jersey in the national tour of Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, Caughell has built one incredible résumé. From Broadway appearances in Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 to taking on powerhouse roles including Elphaba in Wicked, Carole King in Beautiful, Elsa in Frozen, and Jenna in Waitress, Kennedy has become one of musical theatre’s most exciting and versatile voices.



Now, she’s bringing that voice to Just the Beginning, released by Center Stage Records. Produced by Caughell alongside Robbie Rozelle and Brian Spector, the album brings together classic and contemporary musical theatre, songs connected to Kennedy’s own theatrical journey, and three world premiere recordings.



And yes — we have to celebrate the team, because our friends Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka are part of Kennedy’s musical world. We LOVE when talented friends collide!



The album includes music from Wicked, Beautiful, 9 to 5, Waitress, Paradise Square, Company, The Notebook, Violet, and Annie Get Your Gun. Kennedy is also joined by an impressive group of guest artists including Jason Gotay, Ben Fankhauser, Shoba Narayan, and Isaiah Bailey.



The title track, “Just the Beginning,” comes from the new musical Far from Canterbury, with music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, and received an exclusive first listen through BroadwayWorld ahead of the album’s release.



Kennedy joins Robert for a conversation about finally creating an album of her own, choosing songs that tell her story, the Broadway roles that have shaped her, collaborating with an incredible team of musicians and artists, life on the road with Hell’s Kitchen, and why — after everything she has already accomplished — this really is just the beginning.