Video: Watch 'Our Time' from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre





Signature Theatre has shared a video of its cast and band performing "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along, giving an early listen to the production ahead of its run. The clip features Jason Gotay, Jake Loewenthal and Melanie Field leading the company.

Merrily We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The production's orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick.

Directed by Matthew Gardiner, Sondheim's masterwork about friendship, ambition and the compromises that shape a life takes the Signature stage after a 20-year absence. Told in reverse chronological order, Merrily We Roll Along follows three longtime friends as they navigate idealism, loyalty and disappointment over the course of twenty years. The successes and failures of their adulthoods unwind as the cynicism of age erases back to the glowing optimism of youth. Crackling with wit and a rich musical score, Sondheim's gem features the gorgeous songs “Our Time,” “Good Thing Going,” and “Not a Day Goes By.”

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