Video: Watch 'Our Time' from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre
The performance features Jason Gotay, Jake Loewenthal, and Melanie Field.
Signature Theatre has shared a video of its cast and band performing "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along, giving an early listen to the production ahead of its run. The clip features Jason Gotay, Jake Loewenthal and Melanie Field leading the company.
Merrily We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The production's orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick.
Directed by Matthew Gardiner, Sondheim's masterwork about friendship, ambition and the compromises that shape a life takes the Signature stage after a 20-year absence. Told in reverse chronological order, Merrily We Roll Along follows three longtime friends as they navigate idealism, loyalty and disappointment over the course of twenty years. The successes and failures of their adulthoods unwind as the cynicism of age erases back to the glowing optimism of youth. Crackling with wit and a rich musical score, Sondheim's gem features the gorgeous songs “Our Time,” “Good Thing Going,” and “Not a Day Goes By.”
The cast of Merrily We Roll Along is rounded out by Kerstin Anderson (Broadway's My Fair Lady, National Tour of The Sound of Music) as Beth Spencer, Maria Rizzo (Signature's Pippin, Ragtime) as Gussie Carneige, James Whalen (Shakespeare Theatre Company's Othello, Signature's Primary Trust) as Joe Josephson, and Neal Gaensehals (Kennedy Center's The Nutcracker, StageCoach Theatre's A Christmas Story) as Frank Jr. The ensemble of Merrily We Roll Along includes Joel Ashur (Studio Theatre's Good Bones, Arena Stage's Tempestuous Elements) as Jerome, Ben Beckley (Broadway's What the Constitution Means to Me, National Tour of Peter and the Starcatcher) as Terry/Mr. Spencer, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway's Legally Blonde, Hairspray) Scotty/Mrs. Spencer, Eric Easter (HBO Max's The Pitt, The Theater Center's Sulfur Bottom) as Ru, Jonah Ho'okano (National Tour of Disney's Aladdin, Theatre Raleigh's Come From Away) as Tyler, Stephen Russell Murray (Signature's Fiddler on the Roof, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical) as Bunker, Beatrice Owens (Signature's Fiddler on the Roof, Keegan Theatre's Hands on a Hardbody) as Dory, Sarah Anne Sillers (Arena Stage's Damn Yankees, Signature's Sweeney Todd) as KT, and Alondra Trinidad-Colon as Meg. Austin Anderson (Prather Productions' Waitress), Kimberly Camacho (NextStop Theatre Company's Footloose), Sophia Early (Round House Theatre's Next to Normal), and Max von Kolnitz (The Rep's HAIR) are swings. Henry Hampton Bedford (National Children's Theatre's Alice in Wonderland) is an understudy.