RAGTIME Joins Disney's 24-Hour Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Broadway's Ragtime is among the performance lineup for Party Across America, one of the programs featured on Disney's 24-hour multiplatform broadcast “Disney Celebrates America." It will air 11:35 p.m.-12:37 a.m. EDT on ABC.

The campaign commemorates America's 250th Anniversary and kicks off Friday, July 3, at 10:00 p.m. EDT and continues through Saturday, July 4. “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead coverage, guiding viewers through all 50 states alongside a powerhouse team of talent across networks.

The special programming will feature the geography, cultural heritage and pivotal moments that define 250 years of American history, culminating in Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash, a live primetime July 4 celebration with performances from Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Tim McGRaw, and more.

Take a look at the full lineup below. The programming will be available across ABC, Disney+, ESPN, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX and ABC News Live.

24-hour Multiplatform Broadcast

America the Beautiful - 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT

The 24-hour multiplatform broadcast kicks off on July 3 with a primetime special anchored by David Muir, with rare reporting from deep inside the Statue of Liberty, including the torch and crown, for an immersive story on the monument’s history and resonance.

“Liberty Lights,” a first-of-its-kind artistic illumination of the Statue of Liberty, will transform the iconic monument and how the world sees it, produced in close partnership with the consulate general of France in New York. This tribute marks the 250th anniversary of America by celebrating France’s iconic gift to the United States and the lasting bond between the two countries. Deborah Roberts will also take to the skies, joining the Patrouille de France of the French Air and Space Force in the cockpit during their flyover above Liberty Island. “Liberty Lights” is produced by Monumental Tour and Auditoire, with a performance by Michael Canitrot, and is sponsored by L’Oréal Groupe, JPMorganChase and the Estée Lauder Companies.

There will be a special performance of “America the Beautiful” by 11-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Brandi Carlile accompanied by musical duo SistaStrings and a special message from The Walt Disney Company CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Pre-Party Across America - 11:00-11:35 p.m. EDT

“Prime” anchor and “World News Tonight” Sunday anchor Linsey Davis will host live from New Orleans. “Good Morning America”’s Lara Spencer and Sam Champion will anchor from New York City with a live audience, spotlighting celebrations across the country.

Party Across America - 11:35 p.m. - 12:37 a.m. EDT

Linsey Davis, Lara Spencer and Sam Champion will continue anchoring from across the country.

Davis will report from Bourbon Street on the music and culture of the influential city and will interview jazz musician Wynton Marsalis, correspondent John Quiñones from the San Antonio River Walk, correspondent Trevor Ault from a Disney cruise ship along the coast of Alaska, contributor Cameron Mathison live from Las Vegas as the city celebrates, and KABC reporter Anabel Munoz in Los Angeles covering the fireworks spectacular.

Additional programming includes performances by the Tony®-nominated Broadway musical “Ragtime” and “Dancing with the Stars,” fireworks at Walt Disney World and Mount Rushmore, and coverage of the 4th of July Midnight Parade, the first Independence Day parade in the nation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Nightline (Special Edition) - 12:37 a.m.-1:07 a.m. EDT

A special edition of “Nightline” co-anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts will celebrate 80 years of news storytelling at ABC News, profile the Hartford Courant, the oldest newspaper in the country, and feature reporting by correspondent Ashan Singh.

GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks - 1:07-5:00 a.m. EDT

The festivities continue on July 4 with the culmination of the comprehensive “50 States in 50 Weeks” franchise from “Good Morning America.” “GMA” hit the road to showcase the beauty across America starting in July 2025, with a “GMA” anchor or correspondent visiting a new state each week, following the order in which they joined the United States. Spotlighting the beauty of the land and the people, “GMA” invites viewers to peek inside the best places across the country.

Dawn in America - 5:00-7:00 a.m. EDT

David Muir leads coverage tracing American history from colonial times through the Declaration of Independence, with exclusive access to the archives in Philadelphia on the words that helped shape America’s most important documents, such as the Constitution. Coverage will also highlight a series of live sunrise moments and reporting.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” co-host and executive producer Kelly Ripa honors the legacy of “Schoolhouse Rock." Chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee from Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes in Michigan.

“What You Need to Know” host and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott boards the U.S. Coast Guard Eagle to preview the Tall Ship Parade in the New York Harbor and will report from Ellis Island throughout the day. Senior correspondent Steve Osunsami will document his personal family story and the history of immigration and naturalization live from a ceremony in Monticello.

“Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor and transportation correspondent Gio Benitez from Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, Maine. Correspondent Jay O’Brien from Old North Church in Boston on Revolutionary-era re-enactments. Correspondent Maggie Rulli with active service members and their families from Ramstein Base in Germany

WPVI chief meteorologist Cecily Tinan from the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Additional stories will include features on the national anthem, the history of the American flag, and children reading the Declaration of Independence.

Good Morning America (Special Edition) - 7:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. EDT

On a special edition of “Good Morning America,” co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan will each present a deep dive into their own American journeys and how their families arrived in the United States, in addition to reporting on the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army, respectively.

In an unprecedented and exclusive Robin Roberts report in collaboration with the “10 Million Names Project,” the report will uncover the extraordinary human story behind one of the nation’s most iconic landmarks: the White House. In a genealogical breakthrough years in the making, Roberts will sit down with the first confirmed living descendants of an enslaved individual who helped build it.

Plus, GRAMMY CEO Harvey Mason Jr. discusses great moments in GRAMMY history. The 2027 GRAMMY Awards will be live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.

Additional stories included Ginger Zee with a national holiday forecast, Whit Johnson from the 9/11 Memorial and Freedom Tower in New York on America’s resilience, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz from Pearl Harbor on active military and survivors, Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce from Washington, D.C., to preview July 4 events at the Capitol, and more.

Hometowns & Heroes - 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT

David Muir will anchor storytelling on America’s westward expansion on a cross-country adventure, including “Live with Kelly and Mark” co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos go on a desert adventure to one of the most beautiful places in America – Indian Canyons – to visit the largest oasis in the world, Linsey Davis on the crucial role of the Louisiana Purchase and the legacy of New Orleans in the growth of America, “This Week” co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, live from Mount Rushmore, where he spent his childhood, Ginger Zee explores the magic of Adventures by Disney, Sunny Hostin on the rich cultural legacy of Puerto Rico, and more.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest - 12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT

ESPN’s annual coverage of the American pastime “Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest” will feature top-ranked Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo and more.

7 Wonders of America - 1:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

The broadcast will feature the Seven Natural Wonders of America and how they have shaped the people and culture of the country. Beloved ABC News anchors are paired with National Geographic Explorers throughout the segment, taking viewers on an adventure to some of the most beautiful places in the nation.

The Seven Natural Wonders of America include The Grand Canyon via air, land and water with David Muir reporting on the historic landmark with National Geographic Explorer Pete McBride and the Redwoods in Redwood National and State Park and the Sequoia Skywalk with National Geographic Explorer at Large Nalini M. Nadkarni, The Appalachian Mountains with anchor Diane Sawyer hiking with National Geographic Explorer Gabby Salazar into the Great Smoky National Park,, The Everglades with Robin Roberts and National Geographic Explorer Carlton Ward Jr., Niagara Falls with Michael Strahan and National Geographic Explorer M Jackson, the volcanoes of Hawai’i, which “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang and National Geographic Explorer Andrés Ruzo, Yellowstone National Park with Deborah Roberts and National Geographic Explorer James Edward Mills, and the NFL’s Myles Garrett in North Dakota.

Also, viewers will get an exclusive glimpse of National Geographic’s brand-new Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C.

Dreamers & Innovators - 3:00-5:00 p.m. EDT

David Muir will anchor continuing coverage of parades and other live events happening around the country in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, featuring anchors and reporters from more than a dozen local stations around the nation.

In addition, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg presents a special look at the birth of Hollywood cinema; Deborah Roberts reports on the history of American fashion with the segment “Red, White and Blue Jeans”; Gio Benitez documents the space race, lunar landing and Artemis II; Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas on the Supreme Court’s most consequential decisions over the years; contributor Jesse Palmer spotlights Americans’ obsession with cars and the automobile industry; and the legendary oceanographer and National Geographic Explorer at Large Bob Ballard is interviewed aboard the research vessel The Nautilus.

SportsCenter (Special Edition) - 5:00-7:00 p.m. EDT

ESPN’s flagship news and information program, “SportsCenter,” will present a special two-hour edition live on ABC on July 4, celebrating the people, moments and stories that have shaped American sports culture. Co-hosted by Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson, the program will feature live reports from across the country, alongside original storytelling, historical retrospectives and talent-driven segments from “SportsCenter” anchors. Coverage will include features on iconic American sports moments and the enduring cultural impact of sports in America, complemented by essays, featured storytelling and appearances from multiple ESPN personalities.

World News Tonight with David Muir (Special Edition) - 7:00-7:30 p.m. EDT

David Muir presents a special edition of ABC’s No. 1 flagship evening program, with the latest headlines and stories on America’s anniversary.

Countdown to Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash - 7:30-8:00 p.m. EDT

This special preview will feature a look at the upcoming “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” celebration with host Ryan Seacrest and feature interviews with performers Boyz II Men and Clint Black, as well as an all-access pass to the “Camp Rock 3” nationwide bus tour as it stops in Nashville. Plus, Jesse Palmer visits MrBeast’s headquarters in Greenville, North Carolina, to discover the secrets behind the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash - 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT, live from coast to coast

In collaboration with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) and ITV America Nashville, ABC celebrates America turning 250 with a one-of-a-kind celebration live from the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Hosted by Emmy® Award-winner Ryan Seacrest, this unforgettable night will feature must-see performances by iconic artists and musical acts spanning multiple genres. The superstar lineup includes The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime and Tim McGRaw.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in person for this milestone event, which will also feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States, set to a live score by the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony. Adding to the magic will be coverage of the patriotic-themed fireworks displays at Disneyland Resort, which will light up this unforgettable evening.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...