Video: CAMP ROCK 3 Unveils New Teaser and Official Release Date





Disney has revealed a brand-new teaser for “Camp Rock 3,” and a first look at the performance of the new single “One Beat Away.” The highly anticipated film premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

The story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. ​

Joining the franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (“The Slumber Party”) and written by Eydie Faye (“The Slumber Party”), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. And a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the “Camp Rock” franchise.

“Camp Rock” (2008) and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (2010) are among the Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of all time and were the No. 1 Cable Movie Premiere in their years of premiere.

“One Beat Away,” the first single from “Camp Rock 3” and performed by Liamani and the cast, is now available on streaming platforms. The “Camp Rock 3” Original Soundtrack will be available to pre-save/pre-add and pre-order digitally and to pre-order on vinyl beginning July 13. The digital soundtrack will be available Aug. 13 with the vinyl to follow.

The “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” returns to North America in fall 2026, featuring stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd. The tour will visit 49 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Tickets are on sale now at www.WorldsCollideTour.com.

Photo credit: Disney/David Astorga

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