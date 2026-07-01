Photos: Inside the MURDER AT THE GATES Listening Party

Murder At The Gates is a new musical, with book and lyrics by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and music, production and songwriting by the chart-topping, multi-Platinum musician James Bourne. More than a decade in the making, it features an array of major talents from the stage and screen. The album was celebrated with a star-studded listening party at RPM Underground with guests including Lilli Cooper, Sadie Dickerson, Noah Pacht, Casey Likes, Brent Comer, Diego Enrico, Syd Quildon, and more. See photos!

The concept album is now available to stream or download at all digital retailers HERE.

Murder At The Gates is Clue meets Clueless, a black-comic murder mystery from a Gen-Z, gated-community America. It’s a dark and stormy night. Cameron’s birthday. To her horror, her rugged, entitled Dad is throwing her a party to help her get over the worst year ever. The sudden death of her mother and a gruesome break-up from her soul-mate, the poet-rebel Ethan. And so, the stage is set. A Murder Mystery Party!

All of Cam’s supposed friends arrive in costume. It’s all going splendidly, until the party “murder” occurs. And somehow, it’s real. Someone’s dead. And now, the security system locks down. Are they locked in with some maniac? Or is the killer one of them? Knives out, one by one, all the guests start to go down. At least, the night has a theme: It’s Your Party, and You’ll Die if They Want You.

Murder At The Gates features a stellar cast of exemplary talents who have earned critical adoration on Broadway and/or in the West End. It includes Milo Manheim; Isa Briones; Joy Woods; Helen J Shen; Mason Alexander Park; Casey Likes; and the vastly experienced Ramin Karimloo.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas