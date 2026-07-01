Top Off-Broadway Shows for July 2026

What’s happening Off-Broadway in July? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this season. July 2026 is packed with exciting productions, including the return of Rosie O'Donnell to the New York stage in Common Knowledge, Whoopi Goldberg's reimagined The Whoopi Monologues featuring Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, and more, and the first New York revival of Wendy Wasserstein's An American Daughter.

Audiences can also catch the hit revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the North American premiere of Shifters, and more. See the full list here!

An American Daughter

Wendy Wasserstein’s play An American Daughter, directed by Sarna Lapine, is coming to The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City.

An American Daughter aptly fulfills La Femme’s mission in that the play, written by a woman, explores the female experience in a production directed by a woman. La Femme’s updated production, featuring an unpublished second act, marks the first New York revival of this sharp-witted play by the trailblazing Pulitzer Prize-winning Wendy Wasserstein, who was the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Play as a solo playwright.

Premiered in 1996, An American Daughter remains one of Wasserstein’s most incisive and sharply observed works. Blending comedy with pointed socio-political insight, the play examines the unraveling of a prominent political family as personal missteps, sexual politics, public scrutiny, and relentless media attention collide. It is a multifaceted tale of a family that cannibalizes its own legacy by undermining the potential of the daughter who carries the family torch – all with a significant assist from the media.

At the center of the story is a brilliant, accomplished woman, poised to step onto the national stage, until a seemingly minor personal oversight ignites a media frenzy that threatens to dismantle her reputation and shatter her dreams. As the story unfolds, Wasserstein deftly reveals the unfair standards placed on women in public life alongside society’s fear of ambitious, powerful women. Exploring the dilemma facing smart, powerful women, the prescient Wasserstein shines a light on just how fractured the American dream is.

The production begins on July 23 in advance of its opening on August 11, 2026 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City.

Read More: Mary Beth Peil and More in Rehearsal For AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER

Broad Strokes

Broad Strokes, a new one-woman musical comedy from Cat Cohen with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, will have a limited Off-Broadway engagement this summer.

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

The limited 8-week engagement begins previews Tuesday, July 14 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, ahead of a Monday, July 27 Opening Night, with performances set through Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Read More: Cat Cohen to Present BROAD STROKES Off-Broadway This Summer

Common Knowledge

Rosie O'Donnell is returning to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner's new show will reflect on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.

Following its debut in Dublin, Sydney, and a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Common Knowledge arrives Off-Broadway after playing to sold-out houses and earning standing ovations.

Now living in Dublin, Rosie shares unfiltered reflections on leaving the US, raising and learning from her fiercely bright youngest child, Clay, and adjusting to a new yet familiar culture.

An eleven-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient, O’Donnell is known for her sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and fearless opinions. Common Knowledge blends her trademark humour with moments of reflection, exploring topics from pop culture to politics with honesty, warmth, and her unmistakable spontaneity.

A past host of the Tony Awards, Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut as 'Rizzo' in Grease in 1994. She has also been seen in Seussical as 'The Cat in the Hat' in 2001 and in 'Fiddler on the Roof' as 'Golde.' She was also lead producer of the 2003 musical Taboo.

The show will premiere Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with performances beginning on July 22. The production is currently scheduled to run through August 8.

Read More: Rosie O'Donnell Will Bring Solo Show COMMON KNOWLEDGE Off-Broadway

Girl, Interrupted

This shattering new take on Susanna Kaysen’s groundbreaking memoir written by Martyna Majok. After being checked into a psychiatric hospital, Susanna finds herself trapped in a place that’s both refuge and prison, discovering unexpected connection with the young women of her ward as they all fight for control, stability, and hope.

The complete cast includes Leela Bassuk (Understudy), Ta’Rea Campbell (Valerie), Gabi Campo (Tori), Juliana Canfield (Susanna), Eileen Doan (Understudy), Manoel Felciano (The Male Presence), King Princess (Lisa), Gunnar Manchester (Understudy), Mia Pak (Grace), Katherine Reis (Daisy), Anna Roman (Understudy), Sally Shaw (Polly), Emily Skinner (Dr. Wick), Rachel Stern (Understudy), and Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Judy/Musician). Girl, Interrupted is now playing at The Public Theater.

Read More: Review Roundup: GIRL, INTERRUPTED Opens At The Public Theater

Shifters

Cherry Lane Theatre will present the North American premiere of Shifters, the new romance by Olivier Award-nominated writer Benedict Lombe.

This epic and universal love story is about the enduring power of memory and young love. Meet Dre and Des, they are young, gifted, Black. He stayed. She left. Years later they come crashing back into each other’s lives, carrying new secrets and old scars. Caught in the space between memory and reality, they struggle to navigate the shifting borders that threaten to rewrite their past and reshape their future.

Heather Agyepong (The Power, School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play), whose performance received critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in the original production, will reprise her role as “Des”. She is joined by Daniel Ezra, who takes on the role of “Dre”. The production is directed by BAFTA-nominated and Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Lynette Linton.

This production will make its North American debut at Cherry Lane Theatre, with previews beginning July 6th and an official opening set on July 15th, running through August 30th, 2026.

Read More: SHIFTERS Will Make North American Premiere at Cherry Lane Theatre

The Loved Ones

Irish Repertory Theatre's New York premiere of The Loved Ones, written by Erica Murray and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, is now on stage.

Set in a remote farmhouse in County Clare, Ireland, The Loved Ones follows Nell as she prepares to scatter her late son's ashes with his widow. Their plans are disrupted by the arrival of an American tourist and an unexpected young visitor, setting the stage for a weekend of revelations, unresolved grief, and dark comedy.

The cast features Alana Raquel Bowers, Donna Lynne Champlin, Clare O'Malley, and Maryann Plunkett. The production is currently running through August 2 on Irish Rep's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

Read More: THE LOVED ONES at Irish Repertory Theatre- First Look

The Saviors

Atlantic Theater Company will present The Saviors, written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio.

When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.

The cast features Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel and Stanley Simons.

Performances begin on Wednesday, July 8 and the production opens on Monday, July 27th, for a limited engagement through Saturday, August 8th at the Linda Gross Theater.

Read More: The Cast of the THE SAVIORS Discuss its 'Coming of Age Story'

The Whoopi Monologues

Lincoln Center Theater is presenting The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show.

Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues will star Emmy Award Nominee Dominique Fishback (“Swarm,” “The Deuce”), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), NAACP Image Award Winner Danielle Pinnock (“Ghosts”), Emmy Award-winning producer and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington (“Imperfect Women,” American Son), and two-time Tony Award® winner Kara Young (Purlie Victorious, Purpose), with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe rounding out the cast as understudies.

In 1984, then unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative, thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of 5 women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage. Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible today as they were over 40 years ago.

Performances begi on Tuesday, July 7, with an official opening night set for Monday, July 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Read More: Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback And More Will Star In THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The first New York revival of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to New World Stages!

The cast featureds Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale (“Glee”), making his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, and Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP!) as Olive Ostrovsky, television favorite Autumn Best (Netflix’s Woman of the Hour; The CW’s 4400), as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, and Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) as Mitch Mahoney.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin (Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes) and a vibrant score by Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, A New Brain), this new production of the musical is directed & choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen). Performances are running through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee delivers an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon. Performances are running through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages.

Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts

The Public Theater is now presenting NAATCO’s production of Henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts, after a successful run in 2018, the production, adapted and directed by Stephen Brown-Fried. Shakespeare’s Henry VI, Parts 1-3, a saga of a nation spinning wildly out of control, has been condensed into two parts and will be performed in rep. Part 1: Foreign Wars kicks off with the funeral of King Henry V, leaving his infant son on the throne and sending the country into decades of spiraling chaos both abroad and at home. Part 2: Civil Strife picks up nearly 30 years later, as nascent domestic feuds rapidly metastasize into the full-blown civil war known as the War of the Roses. henry VI: A Trilogy in Two Parts is now in performances at The Public’s Newman Theater.